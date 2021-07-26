checkAd

Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When a small, ambitious exploration company starts drilling in a 6.3-million-acre onshore oil play, the vultures descend. In the case of Reconnaissance Energy Africa (RECO; RECAF), those vultures are in the form of short sellers who have stooped to dangerously low levels in their failed attempt to destroy one of the best exploration plays we've seen in a long time… and with a company that isn't just fully funded for a 4 well drilling campaign, but one that's already reported results confirming an active petroleum system in its first two test drills, with more results expected in the next few weeks.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB).

The bigger problem isn't just about ReconAfrica and its exploration play in Namibia's giant Kavango Basin…It's about the wider implications for capital markets, and the free market in general. It's about the regulators' apparent powerlessness to thwart stock manipulation. It's about a short-selling free-for-all that allows dubious abusive and manipulative shorters to employ illegal means to try and destroy a company out of sheer greed and the need to cover massive shorts.

More often than not of late, especially on the OTC markets and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), it looks like short sellers don't protect retail investors from bad companies; instead, they appear to short stocks and then manipulate them to purposefully cause them to fail. Instead of protecting investors, we think they ensure their demise and strip them of their savings.

But based on what we've seen with Recon Africa, management is making all the right moves, insiders continue to buy the stock, and most of the selling is short. Shareholders aren't jumping ship and a huge number of catalysts are just around the corner.

It matters little at this point where Recon Africa (RECO; RECAF) trades. We believe shorts have only a matter of weeks to try to bring this down more, and even if they manage a few more cents, it just opens the door for more buying ahead of what we are confident will be commercializing of the Kavango Basin oil play. We think shorts will have lost their shirts long before that. Why?

