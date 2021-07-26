checkAd

Shift4 Payments Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will also host a conference call on the day of the release (August 5, 2021) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live through Shift4 Payments’ investor relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

Wertpapier


