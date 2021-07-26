checkAd

GTY Technology Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5th, 2021

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings call at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.

The live conference call can be accessed by registering here. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast here. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company website, www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

