The RMR Group Ranks First In BOMA 360 Performance Program Designations

The top 10 list of companies with the most BOMA 360 buildings, as of June 30, 2021, can be found here: https://www.boma.org/BOMA/Recognition-Awards/BOMA_360_Performance.aspx

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is pleased to announce it now ranks first on the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International’s BOMA 360 Performance Program standings. RMR’s property management efforts on behalf of its clients have resulted in 66 new and renewal BOMA 360 designated properties, the most for any property management organization nationwide, as of June 30, 2021.

The BOMA 360 Performance Program evaluates buildings against industry best practices in building operations and management, life safety, security and risk management, training and education, energy, environmental sustainability, and tenant relations and community involvement. Individual buildings that receive a requisite number of points in each of the six areas of the application are awarded the BOMA 360 designation. Notably, in March 2021, First Insurance Center in Honolulu, managed by RMR, became the first property in the state of Hawaii to be awarded the BOMA 360 designation.

Adam Portnoy, RMR’s President & Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

“Ranking first on the BOMA 360 Performance Program list highlights RMR’s operational excellence and the commitment of our clients to maintain their assets. I would like to acknowledge our employees around the country who contributed to our efforts to garner these BOMA 360 designations.”

The RMR Group provides property management services nationwide for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its clients and does not offer stand-alone property management services to third-parties.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage approximately $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

