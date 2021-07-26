Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) (“Invacare” or the “company”) announces that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company will provide a live conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call and webcast in the following ways: