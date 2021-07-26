Rayonier Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

The Company also announced today that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a third quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per limited partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record on September 16, 2021.