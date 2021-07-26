PolarityTE Submits Investigational New Drug Application for SkinTE in Chronic Cutaneous Ulcers

PolarityTE included in its IND submission data accumulated when SkinTE was used clinically and sold commercially from 2017-2021 pursuant to FDA’s stated period of enforcement discretion for certain human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (361 HCT/Ps). Five separate clinical trials and multiple published case series additionally serve as the basis for PolarityTE to pursue an IND for the clinical evaluation of SkinTE as a potential biologic therapeutic.

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced the submission of an investigational new drug application (IND) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking authorization to commence a clinical trial to evaluate its SkinTE product for the proposed indication of treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers. SkinTE is PolarityTE’s human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient’s own skin.

Prior clinical experience with SkinTE included in the IND was observed in patients with wounds that caused substantial impact to their daily life, were progressing towards permanent morbidity, had no available therapy, were life threatening, and previously failed other treatments. Wounds closed with SkinTE have exhibited significant improvement after SkinTE application (e.g., avoidance of amputation after failure of treatment alternatives). Thus, PolarityTE believes that preliminary clinical evidence suggests SkinTE could ameliorate a number of serious conditions caused by chronic cutaneous ulcers.

PolarityTE expects to receive feedback related to this IND submission from the FDA within approximately 30 days. This could result in an accepted IND or, if FDA raises questions regarding certain aspects of the Company’s IND, correspondence from FDA (i.e., information requests and potentially a clinical hold if information requests or other issues are unresolved) after which PolarityTE would work with FDA in an effort to resolve any outstanding issues. The Company plans to take all necessary steps as it works towards achieving an accepted IND and expects to commence its first clinical trial under the IND soon after acceptance by FDA.