checkAd

PolarityTE Submits Investigational New Drug Application for SkinTE in Chronic Cutaneous Ulcers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced the submission of an investigational new drug application (IND) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking authorization to commence a clinical trial to evaluate its SkinTE product for the proposed indication of treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers. SkinTE is PolarityTE’s human cellular and tissue-based product derived from a patient’s own skin.

PolarityTE included in its IND submission data accumulated when SkinTE was used clinically and sold commercially from 2017-2021 pursuant to FDA’s stated period of enforcement discretion for certain human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (361 HCT/Ps). Five separate clinical trials and multiple published case series additionally serve as the basis for PolarityTE to pursue an IND for the clinical evaluation of SkinTE as a potential biologic therapeutic.

Prior clinical experience with SkinTE included in the IND was observed in patients with wounds that caused substantial impact to their daily life, were progressing towards permanent morbidity, had no available therapy, were life threatening, and previously failed other treatments. Wounds closed with SkinTE have exhibited significant improvement after SkinTE application (e.g., avoidance of amputation after failure of treatment alternatives). Thus, PolarityTE believes that preliminary clinical evidence suggests SkinTE could ameliorate a number of serious conditions caused by chronic cutaneous ulcers.

PolarityTE expects to receive feedback related to this IND submission from the FDA within approximately 30 days. This could result in an accepted IND or, if FDA raises questions regarding certain aspects of the Company’s IND, correspondence from FDA (i.e., information requests and potentially a clinical hold if information requests or other issues are unresolved) after which PolarityTE would work with FDA in an effort to resolve any outstanding issues. The Company plans to take all necessary steps as it works towards achieving an accepted IND and expects to commence its first clinical trial under the IND soon after acceptance by FDA.

Seite 1 von 2
PolarityTE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PolarityTE Submits Investigational New Drug Application for SkinTE in Chronic Cutaneous Ulcers PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced the submission of an investigational new drug application (IND) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking authorization to commence a clinical trial to evaluate its SkinTE product …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Asensus Surgical Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21PolarityTE Issues Statement About Potential Ticker Symbol Confusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21PolarityTE Receives Notice of Allowance for Chinese Patent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten