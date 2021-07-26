checkAd

Krispy Kreme, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 17, 2021

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) today announced that it will share its results for the second quarter of 2021 after 4:00PM EDT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

At 5:00PM EDT on the same day, Krispy Kreme will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Krispy Kreme’s earnings press release and related materials will be available on the Company’s website. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Krispy Kreme investor relations website at investors.krispykreme.com. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

About Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing ecommerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities, and the planet. For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com.

