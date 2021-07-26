checkAd

IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ"), the leader in quantum computing, today announced a number of strategic appointments as it positions itself for continued leadership in the quantum industry. Tom Jones joins IonQ as its first Chief People Officer to play a critical role in scaling the company, bringing decades of human resources and talent development experience from Blue Origin, Microsoft, Honeywell, and most recently, RoundGlass.

“Tom has a rich history of developing people, processes, and culture at companies that have science and technology in their DNA,” said IonQ President & CEO Peter Chapman. “We are very excited by Tom’s experience aligning human resources strategy to business results in rapid growth environments, making him perfectly suited to help take IonQ to the next level. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

At IonQ, Tom will further develop the company’s strategic human resources function, helping the company reinforce its position at the vanguard of the industry and creating value across business lines.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to continue advancing IonQ as the destination for top quantum talent and for those who want to help change the world,” said IonQ Chief People Officer Tom Jones. “Not only is the team deeply committed to building world-class quantum systems, but everyone here is equally focused on ensuring access to this next-generation technology for all -- and this speaks volumes about the culture and direction of the company. I’m honored to help build on this groundwork and amplify IonQ’s growth.”

Adding to its bench of strong business-side talent, IonQ has also landed Jordan Shapiro as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis from New Enterprise Associates, Mark Solomon as Director of Quantum Sales from IBM, and Kevin Caimi as Controller from Caliburn International.

These new hires follow on the heels of a momentous year for the company that saw unparalleled technological and business growth. IonQ’s 11-qubit system became the first and only quantum computer available via all major cloud providers Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, and its 32-qubit system launched as one of the world’s most powerful quantum computers. The company’s two co-founders, Jungsang Kim and Chris Monroe, were named to the White House’s National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC), where they will play an important role in pulling the future of quantum forward. IonQ expects to further expand access to quantum as it prepares to become the first publicly traded quantum computing company via a merger with dMY Technology Group III (NYSE: DMYI).

