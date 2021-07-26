checkAd

Oshkosh Defense and Industry Partners Awarded Contract to Participate in U.S. Army’s OMFV Concept Design Phase

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) announced that it has selected Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), to participate in the Concept Design Phase for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The OMFV will replace the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), which has been in service since 1981.

As part of the Concept Design Phase, Oshkosh Defense will develop initial concepts supported by Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis (MS&A), which will inform OMFV requirements up to a System Functional Review (SFR).

The Oshkosh Defense consortium includes Pratt Miller Defense, Hanwha Defense USA, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, QinetiQ Inc., and Plasan.

“As a leading innovator of defense technologies, Oshkosh Defense is committed to providing the best possible solutions to the U.S. Army for its evolving modernization priorities,” said Pat Williams, Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Each of our industry partners will contribute their own best-in-class expertise in ground combat vehicles, turrets, armor, and autonomy. Together, we will provide a modular OMFV solution designed to defeat emerging threats with flexibility and room for growth to accommodate evolving requirements.”

Oshkosh’s OMFV concept leverages the proven capability of Hanwha’s Redback chassis and Rafael’s SAMSON family of turrets. The Redback is one of two contenders for Australia’s Land 400 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), while the SAMSON family of turrets serves as the foundation for Oshkosh’s recently awarded Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS) contract with the U.S. Army.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a global leader in the design, production and sustainment of best-in-class military vehicles, technology solutions and mobility systems. Oshkosh develops and applies emerging technologies that advance safety and mission success. Setting the industry standard for sustaining fleet readiness, Oshkosh ensures every solution is supported worldwide throughout its entire life cycle.

Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK].

Learn more about Oshkosh Defense at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Pratt Miller

Pratt Miller, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Defense, is a ground-breaking product development company that solves its customers' most technical and complex challenges in the Motorsports, Defense, and Mobility industries.

Seite 1 von 4
Oshkosh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oshkosh Defense and Industry Partners Awarded Contract to Participate in U.S. Army’s OMFV Concept Design Phase The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA) announced that it has selected Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), to participate in the Concept Design Phase for the U.S. Army’s Optionally …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Asensus Surgical Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Oshkosh Corporation to announce third quarter earnings July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Oshkosh Corporation recognized as 2021 Best Places to Work in IT by IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten