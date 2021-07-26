checkAd

New CDC Guidelines Endorse Opt-Out Screening for Two of the Most Common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Recommend Nucleic Acid Testing for Mycoplasma Genitalium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:02  |  46   |   |   

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) commends the decision by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to endorse an updated approach to screening for Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoea, two of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the country.1 The guidelines state that providers may now consider opt-out screening, sometimes referred to as universal screening, for these infections in adolescent and young adult women during routine clinical care.2 Studies support that opt-out STI testing can improve patient acceptance, result in cost savings, and substantially increase screening, especially among patients who do not disclose sexual behavior.2-5

Historically, the CDC has recommended that healthcare providers screen all sexually active women under the age of 25, as well as high-risk populations, on an annual basis. Many healthcare providers, however, report a reluctance on the part of their patients to discuss their sexual activity and/or a frequent lack of trust in the transparency of those discussions.2 In contrast, a universal screening strategy automatically notifies the patient that testing will be performed unless the patient declines, regardless of reported sexual activity.2 A universal screening strategy does not eliminate the need for a patient-provider conversation about sexual health, but instead makes STI testing part of routine care, thereby removing barriers and associated stigma.

“Including opt-out screening for chlamydia and gonorrhea in the newly updated CDC guidelines represents significant recognition of the value of this strategy in reducing infections, especially among young women,” said Michelle Garsha, vice president of women’s health in Hologic’s Diagnostic Solutions Division. “Women bear most of the burden of undiagnosed and untreated sexually transmitted infections, and with STIs resurging in the U.S. as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing barriers to screening is even more important.”

The CDC reports that there are 26 million new cases of STIs each year, with 50% occurring among adolescents and young adults ages 15-24 years old.6 In fact, the CDC noted that “reported rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea are highest among females during their adolescent and young adult years.”2 Many STIs are asymptomatic, meaning that regular screening is often the only way to know a patient’s status. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic impacted routine clinical care including STI testing, there is the potential for even more missed asymptomatic cases in the current environment.6-8 Left untreated in women, chlamydia infections can lead to the development of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), ectopic pregnancy, tubal factor infertility, and the potential for neonatal complications.9 Gonorrhea infections have also been linked to PID and neonatal complications, as well as an increased risk of HIV infection.9,10

Seite 1 von 4


Hologic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New CDC Guidelines Endorse Opt-Out Screening for Two of the Most Common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Recommend Nucleic Acid Testing for Mycoplasma Genitalium Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) commends the decision by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to endorse an updated approach to screening for Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoea, two of the most common sexually …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Asensus Surgical Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten