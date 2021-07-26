New CDC Guidelines Endorse Opt-Out Screening for Two of the Most Common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Recommend Nucleic Acid Testing for Mycoplasma Genitalium

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) commends the decision by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to endorse an updated approach to screening for Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoea, two of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the country.1 The guidelines state that providers may now consider opt-out screening, sometimes referred to as universal screening, for these infections in adolescent and young adult women during routine clinical care.2 Studies support that opt-out STI testing can improve patient acceptance, result in cost savings, and substantially increase screening, especially among patients who do not disclose sexual behavior.2-5

Historically, the CDC has recommended that healthcare providers screen all sexually active women under the age of 25, as well as high-risk populations, on an annual basis. Many healthcare providers, however, report a reluctance on the part of their patients to discuss their sexual activity and/or a frequent lack of trust in the transparency of those discussions.2 In contrast, a universal screening strategy automatically notifies the patient that testing will be performed unless the patient declines, regardless of reported sexual activity.2 A universal screening strategy does not eliminate the need for a patient-provider conversation about sexual health, but instead makes STI testing part of routine care, thereby removing barriers and associated stigma.

“Including opt-out screening for chlamydia and gonorrhea in the newly updated CDC guidelines represents significant recognition of the value of this strategy in reducing infections, especially among young women,” said Michelle Garsha, vice president of women’s health in Hologic’s Diagnostic Solutions Division. “Women bear most of the burden of undiagnosed and untreated sexually transmitted infections, and with STIs resurging in the U.S. as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing barriers to screening is even more important.”

The CDC reports that there are 26 million new cases of STIs each year, with 50% occurring among adolescents and young adults ages 15-24 years old.6 In fact, the CDC noted that “reported rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea are highest among females during their adolescent and young adult years.”2 Many STIs are asymptomatic, meaning that regular screening is often the only way to know a patient’s status. However, because the COVID-19 pandemic impacted routine clinical care including STI testing, there is the potential for even more missed asymptomatic cases in the current environment.6-8 Left untreated in women, chlamydia infections can lead to the development of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), ectopic pregnancy, tubal factor infertility, and the potential for neonatal complications.9 Gonorrhea infections have also been linked to PID and neonatal complications, as well as an increased risk of HIV infection.9,10