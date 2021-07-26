checkAd

Fulgent Genetics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Weiss will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and through a live conference call by dialing (800) 437-2398 using the confirmation code 5019459. An audio replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics’ proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. A cornerstone of the Company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.

