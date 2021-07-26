Fulgent Genetics to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Weiss will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and through a live conference call by dialing (800) 437-2398 using the confirmation code 5019459. An audio replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website.