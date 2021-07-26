checkAd

Brixton Metals Discovers Visible Gold at Surface Above a Large Geophysical Feature at the Thorn Project’s Trapper Gold Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in outcrop at the Trapper Gold Target on its wholly owned Thorn Project. The Thorn Project is located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada (See Figure 1 below for location).

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated, “Brixton acquired the Trapper claims from Kodiak Copper in 2020 where previous exploration identified a multi-kilometer gold trend through geochemical sampling and drilling. On July 21st, 2021, visible gold was discovered in a previously unexplored outcrop on the east side of Inlaw Creek seen in Figures 3-5 (assays pending). Brixton re-logged and re-analyzed select mineralized intervals within six drill holes of the forty-two holes that were drilled in 2011. Visible gold was identified in several of the relogged holes that was not noted in the original logs (Figure 6). Brixton is preparing for its maiden drill program at the Trapper target in the coming days.”

Click here for Figure 1. Trapper Gold Target, Thorn Project Location Map:
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-1_26July20 ...

Click here for Figure 2. Drill Sites and Surface Gold-Soil/Rock Geochemical Highlights Trapper Gold Target:
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-2_26July20 ...

Click here for Figure 3. Visible Gold in Outcrop 2021 Rock Samples, Trapper Target:
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-3_26July20 ...

Click here for Figure 4. Visible Gold in Outcrop, 2021 Rock Samples, Trapper Target:
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-4_26July20 ...

Click here for Figure 5. Visible Gold in Outcrop, 2021 Rock Samples, Trapper Target:
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-5_26July20 ...

The re-logged core from 2011 drilling at Trapper was cut into quarter-core over approximately 0.60m intervals. Re-assayed results are below the pictures of visible gold in Figure 6 below.

Click here for Figure 6. Visible Gold in Relogged Core 2021, Trapper Target:
https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Figure-6_26July20 ...

Brixton contracted Expert Geophysics Limited to conduct 1072-line kilometers of Airborne Magnetic and Mobile Magnetotelluric (Mobile MT or MMT) geophysical surveys covering the Trapper Gold, Camp Creek Porphyry, Outlaw Gold and West Copper Targets. The profile in Figure 7 below is a 6km segment from one of the 56 lines that were flown in an east-west direction. The results of the MMT identified a large resistivity feature which is coincident with the Trapper gold target that extends beyond 2km depth. Brixton plans to drill within this geophysical feature and the structures related to the visible gold that have been identified.

