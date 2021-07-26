Brixton Metals Discovers Visible Gold at Surface Above a Large Geophysical Feature at the Thorn Project’s Trapper Gold Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in outcrop at the Trapper Gold Target on its wholly owned Thorn Project. The Thorn Project is located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada (See Figure 1 below for location).



Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated, “Brixton acquired the Trapper claims from Kodiak Copper in 2020 where previous exploration identified a multi-kilometer gold trend through geochemical sampling and drilling. On July 21st, 2021, visible gold was discovered in a previously unexplored outcrop on the east side of Inlaw Creek seen in Figures 3-5 (assays pending). Brixton re-logged and re-analyzed select mineralized intervals within six drill holes of the forty-two holes that were drilled in 2011. Visible gold was identified in several of the relogged holes that was not noted in the original logs (Figure 6). Brixton is preparing for its maiden drill program at the Trapper target in the coming days.”