checkAd

First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

MUNCIE, Ind., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported second quarter 2021 net income of $55.6 million compared to $33 million during the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the period totaled $1.03 per share compared to the second quarter of 2020 result of $.62 per share. Year-to-date net income totaled $105 million compared to $67.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $1.94 compared to $1.24 during the same period in 2020.

Total assets equaled $14.9 billion as of the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 and loans totaled $9.1 billion. The Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $289.6 million, or 3.4 percent during the last twelve months, offset by the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which accounted for a decline of $466.9 million. As a result, the loan portfolio decreased by $177.3 million, or 1.9 percent, during that period. Organic loan growth, on an annualized basis, was 6.7 percent in the second quarter 2021. Investments increased $1.4 billion, or 48.7 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.1 billion. Total deposits equaled $12.2 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.2 billion, or 11.3 percent, from the same period in 2020.
  
The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans totaled $199.8 million as of quarter-end, or 2.19% of total loans. Net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $1.3 million and no provision expense was recorded. Provision expense taken during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 of $21.9 million and $41.6 million, respectively, reflected our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans as of quarter-end totaled $57.6 million.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our management team is pleased with our record setting second quarter net income. It’s very satisfying to achieve great financial results while serving our clients and communities. Our healthy levels of loan growth, earning asset growth, credit quality, capital levels and efficiency will lead us into the future. I am proud of our teammates for staying focused on our goals and continuously finding ways to win for our stakeholders.”

Net-interest income for the quarter totaled $104.3 million, an increase of $11.2 million from the second quarter of 2020, or 12.1 percent. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.22 percent, increased by 3 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Yields on earning assets for the second quarter totaled 3.49 percent and cost of supporting liabilities totaled 27 basis points. Fair value accretion contributed less to margin as it accounted for 7 basis points in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. PPP loans contributed 15 basis points to margin during the second quarter of 2021, but subtracted 6 basis points from margin in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $30.9 million for the quarter, a $4.4 million increase over the second quarter of 2020. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans were exceptionally strong and enhanced by a large portfolio mortgage loan sale contributing a gain of $2.9 million during the quarter. Fiduciary and wealth management fees increased $1.9 million over the second quarter of 2020, which was offset by a decline in card payment fees due to the adoption of the Durbin Amendment. Non-interest expense totaled $69.3 million for the quarter compared to $60 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Total expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were unusually low and reflected a $2.3 million deferral of salary expense related to PPP loan originations, a $1.1 million reduction in bonus accruals and a $1.6 million decrease in processing fees related to termination of a debit card rewards program. Total expenses increased on a linked quarter basis primarily due to increased salaries and incentives.

The loan to deposit ratio now totals 74.9 percent and loan to asset ratio totals 61.3 percent. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.23 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.94 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.04 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a second quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Monday, July 26, 2021.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's second quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until August 26, 2021. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10157361.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme210726.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until July 26, 2022.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) June 30,
  2021   2020
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,596     $ 229,759  
Interest-bearing deposits 438,863     380,021  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $0 4,148,314     2,789,379  
Loans held for sale 18,582     901  
Loans 9,121,250     9,298,541  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,775 )   (121,119 )
Net loans 8,921,475     9,177,422  
Premises and equipment 103,822     112,548  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     28,736  
Interest receivable 54,173     57,063  
Goodwill and other intangibles 573,786     575,855  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 294,462     290,715  
Other real estate owned 601     7,367  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 36,924     13,126  
Other assets 135,763     156,486  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,923,097     $ 13,819,378  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,479,853     $ 2,260,351  
Interest-bearing 9,723,547     8,705,637  
Total Deposits 12,203,400     10,965,988  
Borrowings:      
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 146,904     181,150  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,243     400,817  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,498     285,197  
Total Borrowings 599,645     867,164  
Interest payable 2,929     5,587  
Other liabilities 245,323     171,544  
Total Liabilities 13,051,297     12,010,283  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 53,972,386 and 53,795,500 shares 6,747     6,724  
Additional paid-in capital 1,009,182     1,002,962  
Retained earnings 795,666     735,439  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 60,080     63,845  
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,871,800     1,809,095  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,923,097     $ 13,819,378  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable:              
Taxable $ 87,002      $ 87,312      $ 172,107      $ 183,964   
Tax-exempt 5,545      5,359      10,884      10,674   
Investment securities:              
Taxable 7,440      6,147      14,135      13,778   
Tax-exempt 13,071      10,019      25,456      19,354   
Deposits with financial institutions 129      134      243      709   
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 88      281      266      580   
Total Interest Income 113,275      109,252      223,091      229,059   
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 5,823      12,707      12,023      34,455   
Federal funds purchased             113   
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75      92      162      444   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,452      1,794      2,894      3,568   
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,659      1,639      3,316      3,584   
Total Interest Expense 9,011      16,234      18,399      42,164   
NET INTEREST INCOME 104,264      93,018      204,692      186,895   
Provision for credit losses - loans —      21,895      —      41,647   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,264      71,123      204,692      145,248   
OTHER INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,596      4,312      10,860      10,282   
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,510      5,601      13,932      11,586   
Card payment fees 4,159      6,097      8,526      12,004   
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 8,325      3,674      12,311      7,037   
Derivative hedge fees 943      1,042      1,260      2,981   
Other customer fees 368      333      736      731   
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,205      1,326      2,541      2,686   
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,761      3,068      3,560      7,680   
Other income 1,017      1,028      1,249      1,293   
Total Other Income 30,884      26,481      54,975      56,280   
OTHER EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits 42,438      35,698      81,249      74,941   
Net occupancy 5,615      5,447      12,106      11,248   
Equipment 4,848      4,489      9,878      8,833   
Marketing 1,122      2,092      2,246      3,535   
Outside data processing fees 4,698      2,618      8,942      6,817   
Printing and office supplies 313      279      596      666   
Intangible asset amortization 1,464      1,511      2,821      3,025   
FDIC assessments 1,461      1,472      2,829      2,995   
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 178      684      912      1,189   
Professional and other outside services 2,976      1,553      5,519      3,811   
Other expenses 4,182      4,146      8,295      9,100   
Total Other Expenses 69,295      59,989      135,393      126,160   
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,853      37,615      124,274      75,368   
Income tax expense 10,294      4,623      19,246      8,113   
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,559      $ 32,992      $ 105,028      $ 67,255   
Per Share Data:              
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03      $ 0.62      $ 1.95      $ 1.24   
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03      $ 0.62      $ 1.94      $ 1.24   
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29      $ 0.26      $ 0.55      $ 0.52   
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,184      53,943      54,159      54,430   


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 1,307      $ 230      $ 4,928      $ 812   
               
AVERAGE BALANCES:              
Total Assets $ 14,758,597      $ 13,655,322      $ 14,503,087      $ 13,114,280   
Total Loans 9,282,524      9,180,610      9,259,600      8,853,591   
Total Earning Assets 13,558,956      12,187,442      13,292,617      11,739,936   
Total Deposits 12,125,153      10,789,909      11,848,075      10,338,091   
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,846,037      1,795,509      1,843,250      1,805,963   
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on Average Assets 1.51  %   0.97  %   1.45  %   1.03  %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.04      7.35      11.40      7.45   
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.04      7.35      11.40      7.45   
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.87      89.25      91.65      89.52   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.19      1.30      2.19      1.30   
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06      0.01      0.11      0.02   
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.51      13.15      12.71      13.77   
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.49      3.72      3.51      4.04   
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.27      0.53      0.28      0.72   
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.22      3.19      3.23      3.32   
Efficiency Ratio 48.91      47.95      49.54      50.09   
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.15      $ 23.04      $ 24.15      $ 23.04   


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Non-Accrual Loans $ 57,556      $ 57,923      $ 61,471      $ 56,739      $ 50,102   
Renegotiated Loans 629      655      3,240      2,677      1,086   
Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 58,185      58,578      64,711      59,416      51,188   
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 601      604      940      6,984      7,409   
Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 58,786      59,182      65,651      66,400      58,597   
90+ Days Delinquent 183      1,093      746      1,330      4,981   
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 58,969      $ 60,275      $ 66,397      $ 67,730      $ 63,578   
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 199,775      $ 201,082      $ 130,648      $ 126,726      $ 121,119   
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 1,307      3,621      560      6,937      230   
NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.39  %   0.40  %   0.47  %   0.48  %   0.42  %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.40  %   0.41  %   0.47  %   0.49  %   0.46  %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.64  %   0.63  %   0.71  %   0.72  %   0.63  %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 2.19  %   2.16  %   1.41  %   1.37  %   1.30  %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06  %   0.16  %   0.02  %   0.30  %   0.01  %


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
ASSETS                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,596     $ 187,901     $ 192,896     $ 164,632     $ 229,759  
Interest-bearing deposits 438,863     392,806     392,305     273,936     380,021  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,148,314     3,700,857     3,146,787     2,933,286     2,789,379  
Loans held for sale 18,582     4,430     3,966     3,183     901  
Loans 9,121,250     9,318,228     9,243,174     9,243,833     9,298,541  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,775 )   (201,082 )   (130,648 )   (126,726 )   (121,119 )
Net loans 8,921,475     9,117,146     9,112,526     9,117,107     9,177,422  
Premises and equipment 103,822     109,432     111,062     112,959     112,548  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     28,736     28,736     28,736     28,736  
Interest receivable 54,173     54,662     53,948     52,992     57,063  
Goodwill and other intangibles 573,786     571,536     572,893     574,369     575,855  
Cash surrender value of life insurance 294,462     293,766     292,745     291,543     290,715  
Other real estate owned 601     604     940     6,942     7,367  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 36,924     40,163     12,340     21,762     13,126  
Other assets 135,763     127,027     146,066     155,903     156,486  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,923,097     $ 14,629,066     $ 14,067,210     $ 13,737,350     $ 13,819,378  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,479,853     $ 2,494,891     $ 2,298,138     $ 2,187,607     $ 2,260,351  
Interest-bearing 9,723,547     9,456,889     9,063,472     8,718,546     8,705,637  
Total Deposits 12,203,400     11,951,780     11,361,610     10,906,153     10,965,988  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased             80,000      
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 146,904     185,721     177,102     187,732     181,150  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,243     359,337     389,430     399,522     400,817  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,498     118,439     118,380     118,320     285,197  
Total Borrowings 599,645     663,497     684,912     785,574     867,164  
Interest payable 2,929     4,020     3,287     5,038     5,587  
Other liabilities 245,323     203,913     141,756     206,929     171,544  
Total Liabilities 13,051,297     12,823,210     12,191,565     11,903,694     12,010,283  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 125     125     125     125     125  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding 6,747     6,744     6,740     6,736     6,724  
Additional paid-in capital 1,009,182     1,007,300     1,005,366     1,003,777     1,002,962  
Retained earnings 795,666     755,877     788,578     757,550     735,439  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 60,080     35,810     74,836     65,468     63,845  
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,871,800     1,805,856     1,875,645     1,833,656     1,809,095  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,923,097     $ 14,629,066     $ 14,067,210     $ 13,737,350     $ 13,819,378  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans receivable:                  
Taxable $ 87,002     $ 85,105     $ 90,138     $ 84,162     $ 87,312  
Tax-exempt 5,545     5,339     5,414     5,395     5,359  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable 7,440     6,695     5,263     5,399     6,147  
Tax-exempt 13,071     12,385     12,056     10,931     10,019  
Deposits with financial institutions 129     114     139     90     134  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 88     178     214     248     281  
Total Interest Income 113,275     109,816     113,224     106,225     109,252  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits 5,823     6,200     7,509     9,776     12,707  
Federal funds purchased 2     2     2     5     2  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75     87     77     83     92  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,452     1,442     1,656     1,749     1,794  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,659     1,657     1,669     1,691     1,639  
Total Interest Expense 9,011     9,388     10,913     13,304     16,234  
NET INTEREST INCOME 104,264     100,428     102,311     92,921     93,018  
Provision for credit losses - loans         4,482     12,544     21,895  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,264     100,428     97,829     80,377     71,123  
OTHER INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,596     5,264     5,508     5,209     4,312  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,510     6,422     6,251     5,910     5,601  
Card payment fees 4,159     4,367     3,502     3,996     6,097  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 8,325     3,986     5,393     5,841     3,674  
Derivative hedge fees 943     317     2,281     1,715     1,042  
Other customer fees 368     368     394     372     333  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,205     1,336     1,283     1,171     1,326  
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,761     1,799     2,398     1,817     3,068  
Other income 1,017     232     473     132     1,028  
Total Other Income 30,884     24,091     27,483     26,163     26,481  
OTHER EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits 42,438     38,811     41,809     39,187     35,698  
Net occupancy 5,615     6,491     9,653     5,855     5,447  
Equipment 4,848     5,030     5,555     4,956     4,489  
Marketing 1,122     1,124     1,763     1,311     2,092  
Outside data processing fees 4,698     4,244     3,839     3,776     2,618  
Printing and office supplies 313     283     307     331     279  
Intangible asset amortization 1,464     1,357     1,476     1,486     1,511  
FDIC assessments 1,461     1,368     1,560     1,249     1,472  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 178     734     (1,576 )   717     684  
Professional and other outside services 2,976     2,543     2,836     2,254     1,553  
Other expenses 4,182     4,113     5,314     3,587     4,146  
Total Other Expenses 69,295     66,098     72,536     64,709     59,989  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,853     58,421     52,776     41,831     37,615  
Income tax expense 10,294     8,952     7,641     5,621     4,623  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,559     $ 49,469     $ 45,135     $ 36,210     $ 32,992  
                   
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03     $ 0.92     $ 0.83     $ 0.67     $ 0.62  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03     $ 0.91     $ 0.83     $ 0.67     $ 0.62  
Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,184     54,134     54,050     53,971     53,943  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets 1.51 %   1.39 %   1.29 %   1.06 %   0.97 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.04     10.75     9.72     7.91     7.35  
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.04     10.75     9.72     7.91     7.35  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.87     91.43     90.66     90.34     89.25  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.19     2.16     1.41     1.37     1.30  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06     0.16     0.02     0.30     0.01  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.51     12.92     13.29     13.41     13.15  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.49     3.52     3.72     3.58     3.72  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.27     0.29     0.34     0.43     0.53  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.22     3.23     3.38     3.15     3.19  
Efficiency Ratio 48.91     50.23     55.01     51.40     47.95  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.15     $ 22.98     $ 24.27     $ 23.48     $ 23.04  


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,671,076     $ 2,876,212     $ 2,776,699     $ 2,875,331     $ 2,898,329  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 235,020     245,631     281,884     301,192     316,815  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction 491,200     541,224     484,723     622,084     640,560  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,263,497     2,178,832     2,220,949     2,098,589     2,097,767  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 953,501     950,038     958,501     931,815     919,254  
Residential 1,127,442     1,239,925     1,234,741     1,146,406     1,145,187  
Home equity 489,997     482,229     508,259     527,458     532,314  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 130,819     126,387     129,479     125,411     123,611  
Public finance and other commercial loans 758,698     677,750     647,939     615,547     624,704  
Loans 9,121,250     9,318,228     9,243,174     9,243,833     9,298,541  
Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,775 )   (201,082 )   (130,648 )   (126,726 )   (121,119 )
NET LOANS $ 8,921,475     $ 9,117,146     $ 9,112,526     $ 9,117,107     $ 9,177,422  


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2020   2020
Demand deposits $ 7,261,603     $ 7,245,850     $ 6,821,152     $ 6,279,554     $ 6,288,360  
Savings deposits 4,157,552     3,857,624     3,661,713     3,518,286     3,278,156  
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 304,394     332,745     346,194     467,610     607,474  
Other certificates and time deposits 423,922     449,655     459,168     542,919     669,119  
Brokered deposits 55,929     65,906     73,383     97,784     122,879  
TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 12,203,400     $ 11,951,780     $ 11,361,610     $ 10,906,153     $ 10,965,988  


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 545,752     $ 129     0.09 %   $ 378,489     $ 134     0.14 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     88     1.22     28,736     281     3.91  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,732,367     7,440     1.72     1,282,080     6,147     1.92  
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,969,577     16,546     3.36     1,317,527     12,682     3.85  
Total Investment Securities 3,701,944     23,986     2.59     2,599,607     18,829     2.90  
Loans held for sale 25,039     237     3.79     12,630     131     4.15  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,953,227     70,886     4.08     6,890,010     69,463     4.03  
Real Estate Mortgage 912,662     9,488     4.16     887,257     10,122     4.56  
Installment 659,515     6,391     3.88     724,165     7,596     4.20  
Tax-Exempt (2) 732,081     7,019     3.84     666,548     6,784     4.07  
Total Loans 9,282,524     94,021     4.05     9,180,610     94,096     4.10  
Total Earning Assets 13,558,956     118,224     3.49 %   12,187,442     113,340     3.72 %
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 44,250             56,807          
Allowance for credit losses (201,051 )           (106,858 )        
Cash and cash equivalents 171,489             303,491          
Premises and equipment 107,369             113,528          
Other assets 1,077,584             1,100,912          
Total Assets $ 14,758,597             $ 13,655,322          
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,745,181     $ 3,560     0.30 %   $ 3,951,819     $ 4,186     0.42 %
Money market deposits 2,337,143     796     0.14     1,673,104     1,696     0.41  
Savings deposits 1,740,233     462     0.11     1,521,312     596     0.16  
Certificates and other time deposits 812,370     1,005     0.49     1,498,002     6,229     1.66  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,634,927     5,823     0.24     8,644,237     12,707     0.59  
Borrowings 644,702     3,188     1.98     909,258     3,527     1.55  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,279,629     9,011     0.35     9,553,495     16,234     0.68  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,490,226             2,145,672          
Other liabilities 142,705             160,646          
Total Liabilities 12,912,560             11,859,813          
Stockholders' Equity 1,846,037             1,795,509          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,758,597     9,011         $ 13,655,322     16,234      
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 109,213             $ 97,106      
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.14 %           3.04 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.49 %           3.72 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.27 %           0.53 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.22 %           3.19 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $4,949 and $4,088 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate 		  Average Balance   Interest
 Income /
Expense 		  Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 493,791     $ 243     0.10 %   $ 269,174     $ 709     0.53 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736     266     1.85     28,736     580     4.04  
Investment Securities: (1)                      
Taxable 1,613,847     14,135     1.75     1,325,313     13,778     2.08  
Tax-Exempt (2) 1,896,643     32,223     3.40     1,263,122     24,499     3.88  
Total Investment Securities 3,510,490     46,358     2.64     2,588,435     38,277     2.96  
Loans held for sale 20,572     393     3.82     14,924     324     4.34  
Loans: (3)                      
Commercial 6,915,234     140,060     4.05     6,562,673     146,415     4.46  
Real Estate Mortgage 943,830     18,774     3.98     878,956     20,524     4.67  
Installment 666,870     12,880     3.86     741,889     16,701     4.50  
Tax-Exempt (2) 713,094     13,777     3.86     655,149     13,511     4.12  
Total Loans 9,259,600     185,884     4.01     8,853,591     197,475     4.46  
Total Earning Assets 13,292,617     232,751     3.51 %   11,739,936     237,041     4.04 %
Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 49,922             52,732          
Allowance for credit losses (202,693 )           (94,009 )        
Cash and cash equivalents 168,647             231,624          
Premises and equipment 109,170             113,670          
Other assets 1,085,424             1,070,327          
Total Assets $ 14,503,087             $ 13,114,280          
Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,681,439     $ 7,269     0.31 %   $ 3,770,530     $ 12,461     0.66 %
Money market deposits 2,212,425     1,631     0.15     1,604,474     5,479     0.68  
Savings deposits 1,700,601     938     0.11     1,473,183     2,424     0.33  
Certificates and other time deposits 835,722     2,185     0.52     1,582,322     14,091     1.78  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,430,187     12,023     0.25     8,430,509     34,455     0.82  
Borrowings 659,826     6,376     1.93     828,721     7,709     1.86  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,090,013     18,399     0.36     9,259,230     42,164     0.91  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,417,888             1,907,582          
Other liabilities 151,936             141,505          
Total Liabilities 12,659,837             11,308,317          
Stockholders' Equity 1,843,250             1,805,963          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,503,087     18,399         $ 13,114,280     42,164      
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 214,352             $ 194,877      
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)         3.15 %           3.13 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         3.51 %           4.04 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         0.28 %           0.72 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)         3.23 %           3.32 %
                       
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $9,660 and $7,982 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.                      
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share MUNCIE, Ind., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported second quarter 2021 net income of $55.6 million compared to $33 million during the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the period …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board