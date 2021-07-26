VERB to Introduce A I Capability to its Line-Up of Sales Tools

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it is introducing A I capabilities to its sales enablement platform. The new feature set called “Pulse” is the first iteration of VERB’s artificial intelligence initiatives designed to make it easy for anyone to sell, giving pros and newbies alike a real competitive advantage. The new feature will be available in August 2021.

Designed by sales people for sales people, Pulse helps automate management of their customer relationships and interactions. Based on prior activities and behavior, Pulse guides users through behavior-driven prompts, reminders, and suggested actions for specific customers. Pulse also provides a variety of activity-based reports that offer insights on first-time orders, upcoming or cancelled shipments, and active or inactive customers. Pulse suggests tasks that will deliver the most timely customer interactions, such as following up now, setting reminders for later, or quickly connecting with inactive customers on new products or samples to get them re-engaged. Users can leverage the interactive video-based communication tools in verbCRM and verbTEAMS for personalized messages to customers or utilize pre-written messages with suggested content based on the recommended action. Additionally, Pulse offers a dashboard view of sales team members that provides insights for sales team management.

“We always look for ways to strengthen our software offerings, and continue to lead the sales tools industry,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “Pulse is an innovative feature that we believe will have an immediate positive impact on our users’ day-to-day customer outreach, and the latest in a series of hyper-growth initiatives we intend to deliver to the market. Think about how much easier it will be for a salesperson tracking hundreds, if not thousands of customers, to make sure no potential sale falls through the cracks. With customizable push notifications, Pulse greatly enhances user awareness to support customers more effectively, increases customer interactions and engagement, and facilitates greater communication more easily through the application. We believe the personal touch from these direct communications will result in increased sales.”