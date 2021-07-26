checkAd

VERB to Introduce A I Capability to its Line-Up of Sales Tools

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

New “Pulse” Feature to Greatly Enhance Sales Productivity

Powerful Pulse feature for verbCRM and verbTEAMS provides salespersons with customer-specific, behavior-based, suggested tasks and actions, including follow-up prompts and reminders, that take the guess work out of the selling process

New feature comes on the heels of VERB’s Attribution feature announced in May 2021 for the verbLIVE livestream ecommerce platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it is introducing A I capabilities to its sales enablement platform. The new feature set called “Pulse” is the first iteration of VERB’s artificial intelligence initiatives designed to make it easy for anyone to sell, giving pros and newbies alike a real competitive advantage. The new feature will be available in August 2021.

Designed by sales people for sales people, Pulse helps automate management of their customer relationships and interactions. Based on prior activities and behavior, Pulse guides users through behavior-driven prompts, reminders, and suggested actions for specific customers. Pulse also provides a variety of activity-based reports that offer insights on first-time orders, upcoming or cancelled shipments, and active or inactive customers. Pulse suggests tasks that will deliver the most timely customer interactions, such as following up now, setting reminders for later, or quickly connecting with inactive customers on new products or samples to get them re-engaged. Users can leverage the interactive video-based communication tools in verbCRM and verbTEAMS for personalized messages to customers or utilize pre-written messages with suggested content based on the recommended action. Additionally, Pulse offers a dashboard view of sales team members that provides insights for sales team management.

“We always look for ways to strengthen our software offerings, and continue to lead the sales tools industry,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “Pulse is an innovative feature that we believe will have an immediate positive impact on our users’ day-to-day customer outreach, and the latest in a series of hyper-growth initiatives we intend to deliver to the market. Think about how much easier it will be for a salesperson tracking hundreds, if not thousands of customers, to make sure no potential sale falls through the cracks. With customizable push notifications, Pulse greatly enhances user awareness to support customers more effectively, increases customer interactions and engagement, and facilitates greater communication more easily through the application. We believe the personal touch from these direct communications will result in increased sales.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VERB to Introduce A I Capability to its Line-Up of Sales Tools New “Pulse” Feature to Greatly Enhance Sales ProductivityPowerful Pulse feature for verbCRM and verbTEAMS provides salespersons with customer-specific, behavior-based, suggested tasks and actions, including follow-up prompts and reminders, that take …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board