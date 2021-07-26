Investview (“INVU”) Announces Strong Monthly Gross Revenue and Net Income for June 2021, Contributing to the Highest Quarterly Gross Revenue and Net Income in the Company’s History

Investview Continues Strong Monthly Results: June 2021 Gross Revenue Growth of 578% year-over-year to $12.9 million and Net Income Growth of 237% year-over-year to $3.0 million.



Gross Revenue of $12.9 million, up 578% Year-Over-Year June

Income from Operations of $3.7 million, up 361% Year-Over-Year June

Net Revenue of $8.7 million, up 386% Year-Over-Year June

Net Income of $3.0 million, up $5.1 million or 237% Year-Over-Year June

iGenius Subscription and NDAU Gross Revenue of $10.7 million, up 732% Year-Over-Year June

SAFETek Bitcoin Mining Gross Revenue of $2.2 million, up 258% Year-Over-Year June

Bitcoin Mined over 14 months period ending June 2021, 929.72 Bitcoin

Digital currency holdings as of June 30 th , 2021, $6.9 million in Bitcoin and NDAU

Cash and Restricted Cash as of June 30th, 2021 was $15.7 million, up 27% over the prior month



Eatontown, NJ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce strong combined gross revenue and net income for the month of June, contributing to a record breaking quarter of gross revenue and net income from its product sales and Bitcoin mining business segments.

“iGenius, our global distribution network that provides an ecosystem of leading-edge financial technologies, services, education tools, content and research had solid June results across our various product offerings. Our subscription business is healthier than ever, with subscriptions in June 2021 up 283% over the same period last year. We have also diversified our revenue beyond our subscription products, including offering our members access to NDAU, the world’s first adaptive digital currency. For the second half of 2021, we will continue to focus on both the growth and retention of our members and diversification of revenue,” said Ralph Valvano, Investview CFO.

SAFETek, our leading Bitcoin mining subsidiary also posted strong results in June 2021with Bitcoin Mining Gross Revenue up 258% year-over-year. As previously announced, we opened a state-of-the-art ASIC mining repair center in Conroe, Texas. This new facility is designed to enable SAFETek to process and repair more than 200 ASIC bitcoin miners per day. This new facility also includes a self-hosting operation for SAFETek’s mining and testing, which can run and test 100+ miners at a time and will enable us to research and develop a variety of innovative mining hosting, software and cooling technologies for increased mining production and efficiency. Also previously announced, SAFETek purchased over 1,200 Bitmain T17+ Antminers, which are expected to be deployed by mid-August 2021.