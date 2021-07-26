GBS Inc. Engages L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited to Identify Potential Sublicensees in China for its Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test

Following a recent global survey conducted independently by GBS as part of its development and go-to-market strategy, GBS was able to distill several key findings both globally and within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which revealed strong support for a non-invasive alternative to current Standards of Care (SOC) in glucose monitoring.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited (“L.E.K. Consulting”) will be aiming to deliver and engage within two months a shortlist of suitable commercial partners for distribution in China.

In all target markets, 90% of patients responded positively to the Biosensor Platform technology. Seven out of 10 patients were “seriously interested” in purchasing the product when it’s released. Additionally, GBS found that patients in China indicated that price was not an issue, as long as the product was accurate and reliable.

Sublicensing to a knowledgeable and experienced commercial partner in the China region will allow GBS to provide the Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test (SGBT) to the rapidly increasing diabetic population. It is estimated that by 2025 China’s diabetic population living with and actively managing diabetes will have reached 70 million people while continuing to grow as access to confirmatory testing is less available outside of major cities.

“Today marks an important step as we prepare for commercial success in each market we must anticipate distribution capabilities, regulatory requirements, and reimbursement guidelines and protocols. China is a prominent and complex market, thus it’s essential we collaborate with the right partners early to maximize our product launch,” GBS Chief Executive Officer Harry Simeonidis said.

“This is an opportune moment for partnering with a sublicensee, in preparation for the clinical trial process and setting up GBS’s manufacturing facility which was just recently announced following a USD $4.7 million grant from the Australian Federal Government. The identification of a sublicense will be a critical aspect of the Chinese regulatory approval process, and will ultimately generate sales and revenue for GBS Inc. This proactive approach will expedite our ‘go-to market’ strategy,” Group Chief Executive Officer of The iQ Group Global, Dr. George Syrmalis added.