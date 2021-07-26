checkAd

GBS Inc. Engages L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited to Identify Potential Sublicensees in China for its Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited (“L.E.K. Consulting”) will be aiming to deliver and engage within two months a shortlist of suitable commercial partners for distribution in China.

Following a recent global survey conducted independently by GBS as part of its development and go-to-market strategy, GBS was able to distill several key findings both globally and within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which revealed strong support for a non-invasive alternative to current Standards of Care (SOC) in glucose monitoring.

In all target markets, 90% of patients responded positively to the Biosensor Platform technology. Seven out of 10 patients were “seriously interested” in purchasing the product when it’s released. Additionally, GBS found that patients in China indicated that price was not an issue, as long as the product was accurate and reliable.

Sublicensing to a knowledgeable and experienced commercial partner in the China region will allow GBS to provide the Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test (SGBT) to the rapidly increasing diabetic population. It is estimated that by 2025 China’s diabetic population living with and actively managing diabetes will have reached 70 million people while continuing to grow as access to confirmatory testing is less available outside of major cities.

“Today marks an important step as we prepare for commercial success in each market we must anticipate distribution capabilities, regulatory requirements, and reimbursement guidelines and protocols. China is a prominent and complex market, thus it’s essential we collaborate with the right partners early to maximize our product launch,” GBS Chief Executive Officer Harry Simeonidis said.

“This is an opportune moment for partnering with a sublicensee, in preparation for the clinical trial process and setting up GBS’s manufacturing facility which was just recently announced following a USD $4.7 million grant from the Australian Federal Government. The identification of a sublicense will be a critical aspect of the Chinese regulatory approval process, and will ultimately generate sales and revenue for GBS Inc. This proactive approach will expedite our ‘go-to market’ strategy,” Group Chief Executive Officer of The iQ Group Global, Dr. George Syrmalis added.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBS Inc. Engages L.E.K. Consulting Hong Kong Pty Limited to Identify Potential Sublicensees in China for its Saliva-Glucose Diabetes Test NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced L.E.K. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board