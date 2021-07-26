Xometry Adds Global Payments and Banking Industry Leader Ranjana Clark to Board of Directors

Former PayPal executive will help guide on-demand manufacturing leader through its next phase of innovation and growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, announced today the recent appointment of Ranjana Clark to its Board of Directors. Clark, the Head of Global Transaction Banking, Head of Transaction Banking Americas, and Bay Area President of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), will provide counsel to Xometry on payments and business strategies, as the company disrupts and transforms the $260B manufacturing industry.



With more than 30 years of executive experience in the financial services industry, Clark brings a wealth of knowledge to Xometry’s Board of Directors from her previous roles spanning payments, marketing, strategy and business leadership. Currently, Clark is leading Japanese banking giant MUFG’s move to a global business model for its Transaction Banking line of business, spanning the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in addition to continuing her role as Bay Area President. Prior to joining MUFG, Clark was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at PayPal and served as President of Global Business Payments and Head of Global Strategy at The Western Union Company. She currently serves on the board of directors of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc, and was named as one of American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2020.