checkAd

Xometry Adds Global Payments and Banking Industry Leader Ranjana Clark to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Former PayPal executive will help guide on-demand manufacturing leader through its next phase of innovation and growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, announced today the recent appointment of Ranjana Clark to its Board of Directors. Clark, the Head of Global Transaction Banking, Head of Transaction Banking Americas, and Bay Area President of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), will provide counsel to Xometry on payments and business strategies, as the company disrupts and transforms the $260B manufacturing industry.

With more than 30 years of executive experience in the financial services industry, Clark brings a wealth of knowledge to Xometry’s Board of Directors from her previous roles spanning payments, marketing, strategy and business leadership. Currently, Clark is leading Japanese banking giant MUFG’s move to a global business model for its Transaction Banking line of business, spanning the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, in addition to continuing her role as Bay Area President. Prior to joining MUFG, Clark was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at PayPal and served as President of Global Business Payments and Head of Global Strategy at The Western Union Company. She currently serves on the board of directors of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc, and was named as one of American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2020.

“We’re excited to welcome Ranjana to our Board of Directors as we focus on disrupting one of the largest industries in the world by providing real-time equitable access to global capacity and demand,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “Her deep expertise in payments, business strategy and marketing will prove valuable as we continue to help thousands of manufacturers grow and more efficiently run their business through the Xometry marketplace.”

“Xometry is transforming the manufacturing industry with its AI-enabled on-demand manufacturing marketplace, allowing thousands of small manufacturers to grow their businesses, improve their cash flow and create more jobs,” said Clark. “I am thrilled to work with Randy and the team to help accelerate the company’s growth and advance its set of financial products and services that help its sellers manage cash flow at all stages of job production.”

Clark holds a master’s degree in business administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, a master’s degree in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delhi.

For more information about Xometry, please visit www.xometry.com.

About Xometry
Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Media Contact:
Ellen Miles
fama PR for Xometry
Xometry@famapr.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xometry Adds Global Payments and Banking Industry Leader Ranjana Clark to Board of Directors Former PayPal executive will help guide on-demand manufacturing leader through its next phase of innovation and growthROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board