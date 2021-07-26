Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Hosts Reception for Member of Chinese Academy of Engineering and Expert Group from Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Mr. Boli Zhang and the experts visited the Company’s production facilities, and Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of the Company, introduced the Company’s core product, Guben Yanling Pill during the reception. Mr. Boli Zhang and the experts thought highly of the Company's achievements in bringing health benefits to people and society.

Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced the Company hosted a reception on July 20, 2021 for Mr. Boli Zhang, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and a group of experts from Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Representatives from the local government also attended the reception, including Mr. Zhibin Liu, deputy mayor of Ji'an City, and Mr. Runjin Peng, head of Ji'an County.

Mr. Boli Zhang stated, “Guben Yanling Pill is a product made from ginseng, ophiopogon japonicus and schisandra chinensis in Shengmaiyin, and other medicinal materials good for kidney function. Furthermore, it helps relieving fatigue, palpitation, low back pain and general weakness and soreness, and addresses the common symptoms experienced by middle-aged and elderly people. With the gradually increasing aging population and consumption upgrades, Guben Yanling Pill has huge market potential, especially in the Southeast Asian market.”

Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “I would like to thank Mr. Boli Zhang and the experts from Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine for pointing out the direction for our technological innovation in the future. We expect to strengthen our research and development efforts, accelerate the construction of our research and development platform, explore technological cooperation with industry partners, and cooperate closely with Mr. Boli Zhang’s team so as to bring our technological innovation to a higher level.”

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/ .

