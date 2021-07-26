Proterra Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra’s Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com.