HealthTab Adds ID Now Molecular Test Device to Abbott Distribution Agreement, Now Offers First Real-time Reporting of SARS-CoV-2, Flu, Strep and RSV System in Pharmacy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of the first amendment to its supplier distribution agreement between HealthTab Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, and Abbott, the global healthcare company and diagnostics leader, in Canada.

First signed on May 31st of this year, the agreement allows the HealthTab to distribute in Canada Abbott’s Afinion 2, and associated tests for diabetes and heart-disease screening in community pharmacies, including HbA1c testing, which lead to the subsequent signing of a Master Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to bring this new testing to select locations as an initial pilot program.

This amendment to the Distribution Agreement adds Abbott’s popular ID Now molecular testing device which will add onsite testing and reporting capabilities for SARS-CoV-2 as well as RSV, Influenza A & B and Strep – a powerful combination for detecting infections before they spread.

“A missing link today in the response to COVID-19 and general virus outbreak is the ability to get confirmatory testing and reliable, real-time reporting in a low-barrier setting,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. “With ID Now on the HealthTab network in community pharmacy, patients can know what they have and get focused treatment and prevent spread through better information.”

HealthTab is currently rolling out its platform with Afinion 2 in select Shoppers Drug Mart and other pharmacies and looks forward to soon having the first deployments of the ID Now. The Company also expects to add more analyzers and testing capabilities, along with expanding the number of locations this year.

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

