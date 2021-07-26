checkAd

Heartland BancCorp Earns $4.2 Million, or $2.06 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2021; Grows Loans (ex. PPP) by $18.5 Million, or 1.8% in the Second Quarter of 2021; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.627 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN) today reported net income increased 37.8% to $4.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or $1.52 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, the company reported earnings of $4.6 million, or $2.29 per diluted share. In the first six months of 2021, net income increased 47.9% to $8.8 million, or $4.35 per diluted share, compared to $6.0 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020.

The company announced its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.627 per share. The dividend will be payable October 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2021. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“We delivered solid earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2021, fueled by net interest income generation and controllable operating expenses,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our franchise is growing as we continue to welcome new clients to the Bank both from organic growth and from the integration of our acquisition of Victory Community Bank last year. With the strength of the economy in our greater Columbus and Northern Kentucky markets, and the team we have in place, I remain hopeful about our growth prospects for the remainder of the year.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2021)

  • Net income increased 37.8% to $4.2 million, compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Earnings per diluted share were $2.06, compared to $1.52 in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Provision for loan losses was $480,000, compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin was 3.38%, compared to 3.36% in the preceding quarter, and 3.81% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Total revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 4.3% to $15.4 million, compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Noninterest income increased 7.9% to $3.2 million, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.09%, compared to 0.91% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.63%, compared to 9.38% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Excluding PPP loans, net loans increased $18.5 million or 1.8% on a linked quarter basis to $1.03 billion and declined $5.4 million or 0.5% compared to a year earlier.
  • COVID-19 related loan deferrals declined significantly to 1.7% of total loans (excluding PPP) at the end of the second quarter of 2021 from 3.7% of total loans three months earlier and 14.3% a year ago.
  • Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 12.0% to $441.8 million, compared to $394.5 million a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased modestly to $1.30 billion, compared to $1.28 billion a year ago.
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $66.65 per share, compared to $60.19 per share a year ago.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.627 per share.

Paycheck Protection Program

During the second and third quarters of 2020, Heartland originated 1,075 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, for a total of $129 million in PPP loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $4.9 million. “As of June 30, 2021, we had received forgiveness from the SBA for 670 borrowers totaling $95 million. Approximately $368,000 of the income recognized during the second quarter of 2021 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $860,000 of income recognized during the first quarter of 2021,” said McComb.

At the end of December 2020, additional COVID-19 stimulus relief was signed into law that allowed for an additional round of PPP lending. During the first half of 2021, Heartland originated 770 PPP loans, or $70 million in loans, during this new round of funding, with gross fee income of $3.7 million. $369,000 was recognized during the second quarter as deferred origination costs as a reduction of salary and employee benefit expense and $1.2 million was recognized during the first quarter of 2021. The net difference of $2.2 million will be recognized over the life of the associated loans.

Balance Sheet Review

“We are pleased that the team achieved a modest gain in loan portfolio growth this quarter ex-PPP. We remain cautiously optimistic that this trend continues for the second half of 2021,” said Ben Babcanec, SVP and Chief Operating Officer. Excluding PPP loans, net loans increased $18.5 million or 1.8% on a linked quarter basis to $1.03 billion and declined $5.4 million or 0.5% compared to a year earlier. Including PPP loans, net loans were $1.13 billion at June 30, 2021, which was a modest decrease compared to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2020, and unchanged compared to three months earlier. PPP loan payoffs totaled $27.6 million during the second quarter of 2021 and contributed to the decrease.   Commercial loans decreased 12.1% from year ago levels to $219.4 million and comprise 19.1% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2021. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 10.3% to $275.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to a year ago, and comprise 24.0% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 6.0% to $293.0 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 25.5% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, 1-4 family residential real estate loans decreased 10.1% from year ago levels to $314.6 million and represent 27.4% of total loans. Home equity loans decreased 8.6% from year ago levels to $35.5 million and represent 3.1% of total loans at June 30, 2021. Consumer loans decreased 6.0% from year ago levels to $10.0 million and represent 0.9% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2021.

Deposit growth for the year was reflective of federal programs such as the PPP and stimulus checks, which boosted demand deposit balances. Total deposits increased modestly to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.28 billion a year earlier and decreased 4.3% compared to $1.36 billion three months earlier. At June 30, 2021, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 12.0% compared to a year ago and represented 34.0% of total deposits, savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 25.4% compared to a year ago and represented 44.9% of total deposits, and CDs decreased 34.6% compared to a year ago and comprised 21.1% of total deposits.

Total assets were relatively flat at $1.51 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to a year earlier, and decreased 3.9% compared to $1.57 billion three months earlier. The decrease compared to the prior quarter was largely due to a decline in deposits resulting in a reduction of excess cash reserves. Shareholders’ equity increased 9.9% to $146.5 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $133.3 million a year earlier.   On June 30, 2021, Heartland’s tangible book value was $66.65 per share, compared to $60.19 one year earlier.

Operating Results

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.38% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.36% in the preceding quarter and 3.81% in the second quarter of 2020. “There is continued pressure on net interest margin from excess liquidity and low yielding PPP loans, however a decline in excess cash reserves during the second quarter, along with a reduction in interest expense due to the prepayment of $17.9 million in FHLB advances, helped our net interest margin expand modestly during the quarter,” said Almendinger. In the first six months of 2021, the net interest margin was 3.36%, compared to 3.74% in the first six months of 2020. Excluding excess cash balances at the Federal Reserve Bank, net interest margin was 3.76% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.78% for the first quarter of 2021. PPP loans had a 0.08% negative effect on net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.07% positive effect for the first quarter of 2021.  

Total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) increased 4.3% to $15.4 million in the second quarter, compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased compared to $15.8 million in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2021, total revenues increased 13.1% to $31.2 million, compared to $27.6 million in the first six months of 2020.

Heartland’s net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 3.4% to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $11.8 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 1.3% compared to $12.1 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, net interest income increased 10.4% to $24.3 million, compared to $22.0 million in the same period a year earlier.

“Noninterest income had solid growth year-over-year, with higher interchange fees from increased debit and credit card transaction volumes, along with increases in title insurance income, income from financial planning services through Heartland Planning Associates, and higher gains on sales of loans, that was partly offset by lower loan servicing income due to amortization of MSRs resulting from elevated payoffs,” said Almendinger. Noninterest income increased 7.9% to $3.2 million in the second quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 14.4% compared to $3.7 million in the preceding quarter. The gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 26.8% to $805,000 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 48.1% compared to $1.6 million in the preceding quarter. While sustained low long-term mortgage rates continued to attract mortgage refinancing, the pace has slowed compared to the record setting levels of the third and fourth quarters of 2020 and increased competition has led to tightening gain on sale margins. In the first six months of 2021, noninterest income increased 23.9% to $6.9 million, compared to $5.5 million in the first six months of 2020.

Second quarter noninterest expenses totaled $9.8 million, compared to $9.6 million in the preceding quarter and $8.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $19.4 million, compared to $17.3 million in the first six months of 2020. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $5.6 million for the second quarter compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The salary and employee benefit expense reduction was $368,000 during the second quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter reflecting expenses associated with the second round of PPP loans, which were originated in the first half of 2021, and the reduction of $2.0 million during the year ago quarter was primarily due to deferred expenses associated with the first round of PPP loans, which were originated in the second quarter of 2020.

Heartland continues to focus on investments in new products, talent and technology. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 63.6%, compared to 61.8% for the preceding quarter and 57.9% for the second quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets down 29% from the linked quarter. Despite this positive trend and strong economic recovery in our Central Ohio and Northern Kentucky markets, we continued to add to our allowance due to our conservative approach and prospects for longer-term loan growth,” said McComb. Heartland booked a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the second quarter, which was the same amount booked in the preceding quarter. The Company booked a $2.6 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2021, Heartland’s provision for loan losses was $960,000, compared to $3.1 million in the first six months of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $13.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $14.6 million, or 1.28% of total loans at June 30, 2020, and $11.1 million, or 0.95% of total loans a year ago. Excluding PPP loans, the ALLL was 1.33% of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.42% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and 1.06% of total loans at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the ALLL represented 488.1% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 324.5% three months earlier and 301.8% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans decreased 37.1% during the quarter to $2.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.5 million at March 31, 2021 and decreased 22.9% compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2020. The decrease in nonaccrual loans during the quarter was primarily the result of net loan charge offs of $1.3 million at June 30, 2021. This compares to $22,000 in net loan recoveries at March 31, 2021, and $682,000 in net loan charge offs at June 30, 2020. There were $359,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2021 and $18,000 of loans past due 90 days and still accruing at March 31, 2021, and no loans past due 90 days at June 30, 2020.

Heartland’s performing restructured loans, that were not included in nonaccrual loans, decreased to $621,000 at June 30, 2021, compared to $632,000 at March 31, 2021. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned (OREO) and other non-performing assets on the books at June 30, 2021, and at March 31, 2021, and $316,000 reported at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $3.2 million, or 0.21% of total assets inclusive of PPP loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.5 million, or 0.29% of total assets, at March 31, 2021 and $4.0 million, or 0.27% of total assets a year ago. NPAs, consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were 0.23% of total assets excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2021.

Northwest Florida Expansion

On July 12, 2021, Heartland announced plans for a Northwest Florida Region Loan and Deposit Production Office led by Ashley Vannoy, Senior Vice President. This new market in Destin, Florida, will allow for a focus on strategic growth for the Bank. Vannoy has a solid background as a financial services professional with 30 years of success in strategic planning, program development, marketing management and direct client engagement. With the majority of her experience in northern Florida, Vannoy’s network and professional reach contributes to her anticipated success for Heartland in this new market area.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2021, Heartland was ranked #82 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Contact:  G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO
  Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600 


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
                   
Assets Jun. 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Jun. 30, 2020
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,967     $ 197,115     $ 89,617  
  Interest bearing time deposits   281       279       274  
  Available-for-sale securities   159,683       151,971       151,323  
  Held-to-maturity securities, fair values of, $202, $202 and $743 respectively   202       202       741  
                   
  Loans held for sale   1,221       1,025       19,766  
                   
  Commercial   219,421       237,418       249,503  
  CRE (Owner occupied)   275,727       245,092       250,083  
  CRE (Non Owner occupied)   292,955       300,923       276,496  
  1-4 Family   314,630       318,068       349,974  
  Home Equity   35,527       36,550       38,853  
  Consumer   9,995       10,142       10,630  
  Allowance for loan losses   (13,867 )     (14,649 )     (11,125 )
     Net Loans   1,134,390       1,133,545       1,164,415  
                   
  Premises and equipment   29,937       30,264       30,583  
  Nonmarketable equity securities   6,024       6,024       5,601  
  Mortgage serving rights, net   2,665       2,702       2,303  
  Foreclosed assets held for sale   5       5       316  
  Goodwill   12,388       12,388       12,012  
  Intangible Assets   1,113       1,185       1,406  
  Deferred income taxes   929       955       600  
  Life insurance assets   17,919       17,567       17,264  
  Accrued interest recievable and other assets   15,456       15,688       13,892  
            Total assets $ 1,509,179     $ 1,570,915     $ 1,510,114  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
   Liabilities                
  Deposits                
  Demand $ 441,836     $ 447,646     $ 394,488  
  Saving, NOW and money market   582,782       602,181       464,807  
  Time   274,336       307,525       419,498  
            Total deposits   1,298,954       1,357,352       1,278,793  
  Repurchase agreements   9,754       9,866       10,010  
  FHLB Advances   17,000       24,290       49,018  
  Subordinated debt   24,630       24,620       24,750  
  Interest payable and other liabilities   12,312       12,554       14,216  
            Total liabilities   1,362,650       1,428,682       1,376,787  
                   
   Shareholders' Equity                
  Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,086,512, 2,083,487 and 2,082,657 shares issued, respectively   60,917       60,529       59,879  
  Retained earnings   87,370       84,435       74,524  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)   3,237       2,262       3,917  
  Treasury stock at Cost, Common; 90,612, 90,612 and 90,612 shares held, respectively   (4,994 )     (4,994 )     (4,994 )
            Total shareholders' equity   146,529       142,233       133,326  
            Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,509,179     $ 1,570,915     $ 1,510,114  
            Book value per share $ 73.42     $ 71.37     $ 66.93  
                   


Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
                               
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
Interest Income Jun. 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Jun. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2020
  Loans $ 12,484   $ 12,746   $ 13,467   $ 25,230   $ 25,278
  Securities                            
  Taxable   437     324     429     761     929
  Tax-exempt   580     601     629     1,181     1,121
  Other   40     48     28     88     75
       Total interest income   13,541     13,719     14,553     27,260     27,403
Interest Expense                            
  Deposits   886     1,130     2,225     2,016     4,680
  Borrowings   423     512     495     935     704
       Total interest expense   1,309     1,642     2,720     2,951     5,384
Net Interest Income   12,232     12,077     11,833     24,309     22,019
Provision for Loan Losses   480     480     2,550     960     3,050
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 11,752     11,597     9,283     23,349     18,969
Noninterest income                            
  Service charges   692     573     491     1,265     1,010
  Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR   805     1,550     1,099     2,355     1,981
  Loan servicing fees, net   223     205     211     428     517
  Title insurance income   382     318     307     700     568
  Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities   -     223     -     223     -
  Increase in cash value of life insurance   99     99     102     198     207
  Other   967     732     726     1,699     1,260
       Total noninterest income   3,168     3,700     2,936     6,868     5,543
Noninterest Expense                            
  Salaries and employee benefits   5,550     5,204     3,647     10,754     9,095
  Net occupancy and equipment expense   1,496     1,330     1,226     2,826     2,309
  Data processing fees   497     448     538     945     968
  Professional fees   263     378     1,103     641     1,345
  Marketing expense   279     276     461     555     693
  Printing and office supplies   75     92     91     167     183
  State financial institution tax   309     315     256     624     512
  FDIC insurance premiums   85     128     92     213     95
  Other   1,235     1,443     1,138     2,678     2,082
       Total noninterest expense   9,789     9,614     8,552     19,403     17,282
Income before Income Tax   5,131     5,683     3,667     10,814     7,230
Provision for Income Taxes   942     1,059     626     2,001     1,270
Net Income $ 4,189   $ 4,624   $ 3,041   $ 8,813   $ 5,960
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.10   $ 2.32   $ 1.52   $ 4.42   $ 2.97
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.06   $ 2.29   $ 1.52   $ 4.35   $ 2.95
                               


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                              
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)   Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Jun. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2021     Jun. 30, 2020  
Performance Ratios:                              
Return on average assets   1.09 %   1.20 %   0.91 %   1.14 %   0.94 %
Return on average equity   11.63 %   13.25 %   9.38 %   12.30 %   9.20 %
Return on average tangible common equity   12.84 %   14.66 %   9.97 %   13.59 %   9.64 %
Net interest margin   3.38 %   3.36 %   3.81 %   3.36 %   3.74 %
Efficiency ratio   63.57 %   61.81 %   57.91 %   62.69 %   62.70 %
                               
Asset Quality Ratios and Data:   As of or for the Three Months Ended            
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Jun. 30, 2020              
Nonaccrual loans   $ 2,841     $ 4,514     $ 3,686              
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing   359     18     -              
Non-performing investment securities   -     -     -              
OREO and other non-performing assets   5     5     316              
Total non-performing assets   $ 3,205     $ 4,537     $ 4,002              
                               
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.21 %   0.29 %   0.27 %            
Net charge-offs quarter ending   $ 1,263     $ (22 )   $ 682              
                               
Allowance for loan loss   $ 13,867     $ 14,649     $ 11,125              
Nonaccrual loans   $ 2,841     $ 4,514     $ 3,686              
Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans   488.10 %   324.52 %   301.82 %            
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding   1.21 %   1.28 %   0.95 %            
                               
Restructured loans included in non-accrual   $ 1,093     $ 2,405     $ 285              
Performing restructured loans (RC-C)   $ 621     $ 632     $ 338              
                               
Book Values:                              
Total shareholders' equity   $ 146,529     $ 142,233     $ 133,326              
Less: goodwill and intangible assets   13,501     13,573     13,418              
Shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets   $ 133,028     $ 128,660     $ 119,908              
Common shares outstanding   2,086,512     2,083,487     2,082,657              
Less: treasury shares   (90,612 )   (90,612 )   (90,612 )            
Common shares as adjusted   1,995,900     1,992,875     1,992,045              
Book value per common share   $ 73.42     $ 71.37     $ 66.93              
                               
Tangible book value per common share   $ 66.65     $ 64.56     $ 60.19              
                       




