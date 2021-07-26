Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share payable August 19, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 5, 2021.



Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.