17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on New Regulations

BEIJING, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (Nasdaq: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China's official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to the compulsory education system in China, as well as online and offline after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China's compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit; (ii) changing the current registration-based regime for operating online Academic AST Institutions to a government approval-based regime, (iii) alleviating the amount of homework that students are required to complete, (iv) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (v) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (vi) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (vii) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China’s compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities.



The Company will continue to comply with all applicable rules and regulations in providing educational services, including those rules and regulations to be adopted following the policy directives of the Opinion. The Company is carefully considering the provisions of the Opinion and assessing their implications for the Company's business. The Company expects the Opinion, related rules and regulations, and the compliance measures to be taken by the Company will have a material adverse impact on the Company's results of operations and prospect. The Company will proactively seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in connection with its efforts to comply with the Opinion and any related rules and regulations.