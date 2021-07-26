checkAd

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on New Regulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

BEIJING, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (Nasdaq: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced that, on July 24, 2021, China's official state media, including Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television, announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education (the “Opinion”), issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council. The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to the compulsory education system in China, as well as online and offline after-school tutoring services, including, among others, (i) institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in China's compulsory education system, or Academic AST Institutions, need to be registered as non-profit; (ii) changing the current registration-based regime for operating online Academic AST Institutions to a government approval-based regime, (iii) alleviating the amount of homework that students are required to complete, (iv) foreign ownership in Academic AST Institutions is prohibited, including through contractual arrangements, and companies with existing foreign ownership need to rectify the situation; (v) listed companies are prohibited from raising capital to invest in businesses that teach academic subjects in compulsory education; (vi) Academic AST Institutions are prohibited from providing tutoring services on academic subjects in compulsory education during public holidays, weekends and school breaks; and (vii) Academic AST Institutions must follow the fee standards to be established by relevant authorities. The Opinion also provides that institutions providing after-school tutoring services on academic subjects in high schools (which do not fall within China’s compulsory education system) shall take into consideration the Opinion when conducting activities.

The Company will continue to comply with all applicable rules and regulations in providing educational services, including those rules and regulations to be adopted following the policy directives of the Opinion. The Company is carefully considering the provisions of the Opinion and assessing their implications for the Company's business. The Company expects the Opinion, related rules and regulations, and the compliance measures to be taken by the Company will have a material adverse impact on the Company's results of operations and prospect. The Company will proactively seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in connection with its efforts to comply with the Opinion and any related rules and regulations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on New Regulations BEIJING, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (Nasdaq: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced that, on July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board