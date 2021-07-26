checkAd

Selecta Biosciences Announces Appointment of Jude Samulski, Ph.D. as Gene Therapy Special Advisor and the Publication of Data Evaluating ImmTOR with AAV vectors for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia

– Selecta appoints gene therapy pioneer Jude Samulski, Ph.D. as a special advisor to help guide Selecta’s gene therapy programs into the clinic –

– Data demonstrate that ImmTOR enhances transgene expression after both initial and repeat dosing –

 Publication further validates use of ImmTOR in Selecta’s gene therapy pipeline, including its lead candidate, MMA-101, for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) –

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB, “Selecta”), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced the appointment of world renowned AAV gene therapy pioneer Jude Samulski, Ph.D., as a special advisor to assist with the development of their gene therapy programs. Additionally, Selecta has published a peer-reviewed online article describing pre-clinical data from its study investigating the efficacy of co-administration of ImmTOR nanoparticles with AAV vectors in transgene expression in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) in the journal Molecular Therapy Methods & Clinical Development. The publication, entitled, “ImmTOR nanoparticles enhance AAV-driven transgene expression after initial and repeat dosing in a mouse model of methylmalonic acidemia,” was led by Petr Ilyinskii, Ph.D., a senior director at Selecta.

“Overcoming immunogenicity is a huge challenge for the entire gene therapy field,” said Dr. Samulski. “The preclinical data presented in this study supports Selecta’s ImmTOR technology potential to be a game-changing technology. Ultimately this could directly translate into improved safety and efficacy for patients.”

Dr. Samulski is professor of pharmacology and has been the director of the University of North Carolina Gene Therapy Center for over two decades. He was awarded the first patent for AAV as a viral vector and was the first recipient of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Outstanding Achievement Award for lifetime achievements in gene therapy. Dr. Samulski has advanced gene therapies into human clinical trials for hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, giant axonal neuropathy, Pompe disease and heart failure, and is the president, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc. (AskBio), a biotechnology company focused on AAV-driven gene therapy.

