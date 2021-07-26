checkAd

Daré Bioscience to Present at the 2021 Controlled Release Society Virtual Annual Meeting to be held July 25-29, 2021

Presentation will highlight the positive topline results from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating Daré’s product candidate DARE-BV1 in women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis

The study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated that as a primary therapeutic intervention a single vaginal dose of DARE-BV1 achieved clinical cure rates of 70-81%

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that David Friend, PhD, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, will present data from preclinical and clinical studies related to DARE-BV1 at the 2021 Controlled Release Society (CRS) Virtual Annual Meeting on July 27th. Daré submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DARE-BV1 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in June of 2021.

Dr. Friend’s presentation will review the results of several preclinical and clinical studies related to DARE-BV1 including the positive topline results from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating DARE-BV1 in women diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis, a condition that can cause serious health risks and very disruptive symptoms and is estimated to affect approximately 21 million women in the United States. DARE-BV1 is an investigational thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing clindamycin phosphate 2% designed as a one-time vaginally-administered treatment for bacterial vaginosis. The results from the DARE-BVFREE study demonstrate DARE-BV1’s potential to provide improved clinical cure rates as compared to those of the current branded vaginal and oral prescription products for bacterial vaginosis in a convenient, one-time dose.

Find out more information about the 2021 CRS Virtual Annual Meeting by visiting the CRS website: https://www.controlledreleasesociety.org/events/2021-crs-virtual-annua ....

Dr. Friend’s presentation will be available following the conclusion of the 2021 CRS Virtual Annual Meeting under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com. Information about the results from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 clinical study of DARE-BV1 currently can be found in the company’s most recent investor presentation under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com.

