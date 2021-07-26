checkAd

Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public Policy and David Tanzer as VP Strategic Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, has appointed David J. Kovacs to the new position of VP Public Policy and David Tanzer to the new position of VP Strategic Development, both effective July 22, 2021.

Kovacs has extensive experience shaping policy and setting strategy for disruptive companies in pharmaceutical and technology sectors. Kovacs joins Ensysce from his prior role as Head of Public Policy for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN), whose monoclonal antibody lenzilumab recently requested Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Kovacs currently serves in various roles for public companies, including Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) and AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE). Previously, Kovacs held senior roles in private equity and investment banking, including at Blackstone Group, Citigroup, and the Hinduja Group.

Tanzer is an accomplished business executive specializing in helping companies with innovative intellectual property and technology maximize their potential. Tanzer has 25 years of diverse experience in the healthcare and media sectors, including as CEO or President of eight companies, service on nine company boards, and working at private equity firms, including Lee Equity Partners and Elevation Partners. Tanzer previously was President of PDR Network, publisher of the Physicians’ Desk Reference, the authoritative source of drug safety information for prescribers.

Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick commented: “I’m pleased to welcome David Kovacs and David Tanzer to our leadership team, as they bring significant capabilities and expertise that will advance our strategy across multiple disciplines for our ‘next-generation’ opioids products alongside those for ADHD and Opioid Use Disorder. We look forward to their contributions as we accelerate our strategy to bring our lead products through registration.”

Kovacs commented: “I recently had the privilege to play an important role in Humanigen’s life-saving COVID-19 therapeutic, Lenzilumab, a critical tool to help society save lives and recover from the pandemic. Now, I am excited to work with Ensysce to accelerate the funding, development and commercialization of its novel products to help address the opioid epidemic.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public Policy and David Tanzer as VP Strategic Development SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board