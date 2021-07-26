Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public Policy and David Tanzer as VP Strategic Development

Kovacs has extensive experience shaping policy and setting strategy for disruptive companies in pharmaceutical and technology sectors. Kovacs joins Ensysce from his prior role as Head of Public Policy for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN), whose monoclonal antibody lenzilumab recently requested Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Kovacs currently serves in various roles for public companies, including Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) and AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE). Previously, Kovacs held senior roles in private equity and investment banking, including at Blackstone Group, Citigroup, and the Hinduja Group.

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, has appointed David J. Kovacs to the new position of VP Public Policy and David Tanzer to the new position of VP Strategic Development, both effective July 22, 2021.

Tanzer is an accomplished business executive specializing in helping companies with innovative intellectual property and technology maximize their potential. Tanzer has 25 years of diverse experience in the healthcare and media sectors, including as CEO or President of eight companies, service on nine company boards, and working at private equity firms, including Lee Equity Partners and Elevation Partners. Tanzer previously was President of PDR Network, publisher of the Physicians’ Desk Reference, the authoritative source of drug safety information for prescribers.

Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick commented: “I’m pleased to welcome David Kovacs and David Tanzer to our leadership team, as they bring significant capabilities and expertise that will advance our strategy across multiple disciplines for our ‘next-generation’ opioids products alongside those for ADHD and Opioid Use Disorder. We look forward to their contributions as we accelerate our strategy to bring our lead products through registration.”

Kovacs commented: “I recently had the privilege to play an important role in Humanigen’s life-saving COVID-19 therapeutic, Lenzilumab, a critical tool to help society save lives and recover from the pandemic. Now, I am excited to work with Ensysce to accelerate the funding, development and commercialization of its novel products to help address the opioid epidemic.”