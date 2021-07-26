checkAd

InnovAge Pennsylvania LIFE Centers Recognized for Quality of Patient Care

Certification by National Committee for Quality Assurance Reinforces InnovAge's Continued Commitment to Delivering Patient-centered Senior Healthcare

DENVER, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) today announced that three of its LIFE centers in Pennsylvania have been certified as Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The Company’s Allegheny, Germantown and St. Bart’s centers were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality, patient-centered care. NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of a wide range of healthcare organizations to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

In some communities, including Philadelphia, the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, is known as LIFE. Earning PCMH Certification demonstrates InnovAge’s commitment to team-based care and practice; knowing and managing patients; patient-centered access and continuity; care management and support; care coordination and care transitions; and performance measurement and quality improvement.

“This recognition by NCQA is a culmination of more than a year’s worth of hard work by the interdisciplinary care teams and leadership at these centers, and it is symbolic of our Company’s commitment to delivering the highest level of services and individualized care to each and every one of our participants,” said InnovAge president and CEO Maureen Hewitt. “Our quality of care is among the reasons our participants reported an 89% satisfaction rate in our last survey in June 2020.”

Hewitt added, “We continue to pursue PCMH Certification for all of our eligible PACE centers nationwide – beyond state and federal requirements – as it is an important benchmark for assessing the success of our ongoing focus on standardizing policies and procedures, comprehensive care coordination and continuous quality improvement, to the benefit of those we serve.”

The three Pennsylvania centers are the latest InnovAge sites to receive PCMH Certification. The Company’s Colorado PACE centers, located in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo and Thornton, have been certified annually since 2015, collectively making them the only PACE program nationally to have achieved and maintained this certification. The Company’s Albuquerque center has received certification annually since 2017.

“The PCMH is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care,” said NCQA president Margaret E. O’Kane. “Practices that earn recognition show that they have made a commitment to providing quality improvement within their practice and a patient-centered approach to care.”

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,700 participants across 18 centers in five states.

