checkAd

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Contracts Geophysics Program for the Macallan and Highlands West Projects, in Clayton Valley, USA

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 14:05  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. ("Hasbrouck") to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. ("Hasbrouck") to commence work on its two Clayton Valley lithium brine projects. Hasbrouck will commence with a detailed HSAMT survey and the results from this survey will aid in identifying and selecting potential future drill targets.

Foto: Accesswire

The geophysical exploration program will consist of Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) where data will be acquired at intervals of 500 meters along four lines within each claim block with a nominal total of 31 and 41 stations within the Macallan and Highlands claims.

The objectives of the HSAMT survey are to define:

  1. The extent of conductors that may represent lithium-bearing brine units.
  2. Map the continuity, thickness, dip, and extent of potential brine-hosting units.
  3. Identify drill targets or additional data needed prior to drilling.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "As the lithium market continues to grow, North America strives to become less reliant on foreign supply. We believe that exploration companies such as Scotch Creek can contribute to future potential lithium supply shortfalls. The commencement of the geophysics program is the initial step in identifying any lithium-bearing resources at our two fully-owned lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada. We are fortunate to be working with such experienced geophysics professionals like Hasbrouck to complete this exploration program."

About Scotch Creek Ventures
Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656975/Scotch-Creek-Ventures-Inc-Contracts- ...

Scotch Creek Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Contracts Geophysics Program for the Macallan and Highlands West Projects, in Clayton Valley, USA VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. ("Hasbrouck") to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Appoints Geologist and Mining Hydrogeologist Matt Vitale, P.G. To Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Appoints Lithium Expert and Veteran Geologist, Robert D. Marvin, P.geo to the Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen