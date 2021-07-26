Neles Vice Chairman Resigns to Join UK Company
(PLX AI) – Neles says Vice Chair of the Neles Board of Directors Perttu Louhiluoto resigns to become CEO of a UK flow control company.Anu Hämäläinen appointed as the new Vice Chair
(PLX AI) – Neles says Vice Chair of the Neles Board of Directors Perttu Louhiluoto resigns to become CEO of a UK flow control company.Anu Hämäläinen appointed as the new Vice Chair
Neles Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Neles says Vice Chair of the Neles Board of Directors Perttu Louhiluoto resigns to become CEO of a UK flow control company.
- Anu Hämäläinen appointed as the new Vice Chair
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0