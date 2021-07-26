checkAd

Neles Vice Chairman Resigns to Join UK Company

Autor: PLX AI
26.07.2021, 14:01  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Neles says Vice Chair of the Neles Board of Directors Perttu Louhiluoto resigns to become CEO of a UK flow control company.Anu Hämäläinen appointed as the new Vice Chair

  • (PLX AI) – Neles says Vice Chair of the Neles Board of Directors Perttu Louhiluoto resigns to become CEO of a UK flow control company.
  • Anu Hämäläinen appointed as the new Vice Chair
Neles Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neles Vice Chairman Resigns to Join UK Company (PLX AI) – Neles says Vice Chair of the Neles Board of Directors Perttu Louhiluoto resigns to become CEO of a UK flow control company.Anu Hämäläinen appointed as the new Vice Chair

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Galp Energia Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Estimates; Adj. Net Above
Philips Q2 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,200 Million
Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Cross Currency Swaps, OTC FX Clearing
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Faurecia Half Year Operating Income EUR 510 Million vs. Estimate EUR 510 Million
MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs
BAWAG Group Half Year EPS EUR 2.17 vs. Estimate EUR 2.06
BAWAG to Pay EUR 420 Million in Dividends; Raises Full-Year Targets
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Neles Q2 Adjusted EBITA EUR 19 Million vs. Estimate EUR 21 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
02.07.21Neles & Valmet Merge; Implied Value per Neles Share of EUR 14.22
PLX AI | Analysen