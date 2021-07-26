Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Neles Vice Chairman Resigns to Join UK Company (PLX AI) – Neles says Vice Chair of the Neles Board of Directors Perttu Louhiluoto resigns to become CEO of a UK flow control company.Anu Hämäläinen appointed as the new Vice Chair



