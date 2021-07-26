checkAd

McKesson Raises Quarterly Dividend by 12% to $0.47 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) declared on July 23, 2021 a regular dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, a 12% increase from $0.42 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2021.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful – all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

