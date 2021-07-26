Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer

Tyme has developed a technology by which the tyrosine isomer racemetyrosine (α-methylparatyrosine) can be fused with a second therapeutic agent in a manner that creates a fusion compound that may allow targeted delivery to the cancer cells in a novel manner. This method of delivery, is predicated on the metabolic phenomenon in which cancer cells consume higher quantities of non-essential amino acids, including tyrosine, from their surrounding environment to support their growth because they cannot make enough of these amino acids.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) , an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), announced that it has received notification that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted additional patent claims related to the Company’s metabolomic technology platform. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,058,638, involves a targeted delivery of therapeutics to cancer cells.

“This technology could provide Tyme an opportunity to expand its current cancer-metabolism based approach with a drug delivery platform that’s aimed to deliver toxic therapies in a targeted manner that could offer improved safety and efficacy for a range of anticancer drugs.” said Steve Hoffman, Tyme’s Chief Scientific Officer.

“This delivery technology is another example of our innovative spirit at Tyme. Even though this approach is still in its early stages, if proven, it has the potential to be a broadly leveraged platform technology.” said Richie Cunningham, CEO of Tyme.

The delivery technology is an investigational method of drug delivery in the pre-clinical phase of development that is not approved in the U.S. for any disease indication and requires further studies, which the Company plans to initiate this year.

About Tyme Technologies, Inc.

Tyme is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. The Company is currently focused on developing its novel compound, SM-88. The Company believes that early clinical results demonstrated by SM-88 in multiple advanced cancers, including pancreatic, prostate, sarcomas and breast, reinforce the potential of its emerging CMBT pipeline.