checkAd

Twist Bioscience Incorporates MOLCURE AI Technology to Augment Therapeutic Antibody Discovery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and MOLCURE Inc., today announced they generated potent, binding antibodies to an undisclosed oncology target for Twist’s internal pipeline of antibody candidates. The collaborative research project resulted from a technology agreement between the companies to pursue novel antibody targets through Twist’s antibody discovery and optimization together with MOLCURE’s AI technology.

“We are proud to have engaged in collaborative research with Twist Bioscience, selected by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in 2021,” said Ryu Ogawa, Ph.D., CEO of MOLCURE. “Our expectations that this would reinforce our partner’s therapeutic antibody pipelines and further strengthen our AI driven molecule design service were confirmed in this project.”

“Twist Bioscience continues to innovate and incorporate the most advanced methods of antibody discovery and optimization into our processes,” said Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “MOLCURE’s AI approach complements our proprietary antibody discovery and optimization efforts, leveraging technology to refine our internal antibody pipeline. Their platform enables us to find more leads derived from NGS sequencing from our library. We look forward to taking leads generated from this collaboration forward within our internal pipeline.”

About MOLCURE Inc.

MOLCURE is a growing startup company with a unique biopharmaceutical molecular design technology making full use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). MOLCURE's patented and validated AI platform is based on evolutionary molecular engineering, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and laboratory automation technologies. MOLCURE is contributing to the development of innovative biopharmaceuticals by creating high-performance drug molecules challenging to develop with traditional technologies.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Seite 1 von 3
Twist Bioscience Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience Incorporates MOLCURE AI Technology to Augment Therapeutic Antibody Discovery Twist Bioscience Corporation (Nasdaq: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and MOLCURE Inc., today announced they generated potent, binding antibodies to an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Twist Bioscience Now Shipping Synthetic RNA Positive Controls for Delta (B.1.617.2) SARS-CoV-2 Variant for Development of Accurate Diagnostic Tests
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on Friday, August 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Twist Bioscience Acquires NGS Library Preparation Maker iGenomX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten