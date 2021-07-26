Omnicell to Acquire FDS Amplicare

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with pharmacy software solutions provider FDS Amplicare to acquire its business for total aggregate cash consideration of $177 million, subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition will add a comprehensive and differentiated suite of financial management, analytics, and population health solutions to Omnicell’s EnlivenHealth division, broadening offerings that we believe will help pharmacies to measurably improve patient health outcomes while enabling new clinical services and expanding growth and profitability opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated major healthcare trends such as digitizing care delivery (e.g., telehealth technologies) and shifting the point of care to a broader range of settings, including innovative hospital-at-home programs and, increasingly, local pharmacies. The FDS Amplicare acquisition is expected to enable Omnicell and its EnlivenHealth division to lead these trends by offering a wider array of proven digital technologies, SaaS solutions, and tech-enabled services that empower pharmacists to practice at the top of their license. The intended result is that pharmacists can spend more quality time with patients, providing value-added, revenue-generating healthcare services such as vaccinations, point-of-care testing, and medication therapy management (MTM) counseling.

“We are thrilled to be joining together two innovative technology leaders whose shared mission is to transform both the practice and business of retail pharmacy,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, CEO, and founder of Omnicell. “We believe the combination of EnlivenHealth’s leading patient engagement and communications solutions with FDS Amplicare’s financial management, analytics, and population health solutions, strengthens our Advanced Services portfolio, and is another step to deliver solutions that support the long-term vision and opportunity of the fully autonomous pharmacy.”