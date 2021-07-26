Medallia to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion

Under the terms of the agreement, Medallia shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of approximately 20% to Medallia’s unaffected closing stock price on June 10, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media reports regarding a possible transaction, and a premium of approximately 29% to Medallia’s unaffected 30-day average price.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) (“Medallia”), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Medallia at $6.4 billion. Through this transaction, Medallia will become a private company with additional resources and greater flexibility to build on its innovation leadership and expand its customer impact. Additionally, the transaction will allow Medallia to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Thoma Bravo – one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to constant innovation, expansion and value creation,” said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia. “Since becoming a public company in 2019, we have made significant progress bolstering our leadership position in experience management. Today, Medallia benefits from a differentiated portfolio of cloud technology solutions and an expansive, loyal customer base across a diverse set of industry verticals and geographies. I look forward to our continued outstanding work in support of our customers. Furthermore, we are eager to build on our success and begin the next phase of differentiated growth, and we believe that becoming a private company represents the best opportunity to do just that. In addition to maximizing value for our shareholders, this transaction will enable us to execute on our long-term strategy with even greater effectiveness, efficiency and flexibility.”

“Medallia has positioned itself at the forefront of the experience management market with a best-in-class SaaS platform that leverages proprietary AI to help companies better understand their customers and employees and drive meaningful business growth at scale,” said Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. “Medallia’s ability to provide personalized and predictive insights across every channel and to companies of all sizes has become mission-critical in a rapidly expanding universe of structured and unstructured data, where more and more business is transacted digitally. We look forward to partnering with Leslie and the talented Medallia team and applying our operational and investment expertise in software to support the company in the next phase of its growth journey.”