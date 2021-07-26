checkAd

Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman

Autor: PLX AI
26.07.2021, 14:03  |  46   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics names n ew Board Chair, President and CEO. Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., current President and CEO, will transition to the position of BlueRock Board Chair, effective August 1, 2021Current Chief Scientific …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics names n ew Board Chair, President and CEO.
  • Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., current President and CEO, will transition to the position of BlueRock Board Chair, effective August 1, 2021
  • Current Chief Scientific Officer Seth Ettenberg, Ph.D., will asume the role of President and CEO
Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman (PLX AI) – Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics names n ew Board Chair, President and CEO. Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., current President and CEO, will transition to the position of BlueRock Board Chair, effective August 1, 2021Current Chief Scientific …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Galp Energia Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Estimates; Adj. Net Above
Philips Q2 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,200 Million
Meyer Burger Cuts 70 Jobs in Asia; Restructuring Costs CHF 3.5 Million
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Cross Currency Swaps, OTC FX Clearing
Faurecia Half Year Operating Income EUR 510 Million vs. Estimate EUR 510 Million
MorphoSys Cuts Revenue Guidance on Lower Monjuvi Estimates; Sees Higher Costs
BAWAG Group Half Year EPS EUR 2.17 vs. Estimate EUR 2.06
BAWAG to Pay EUR 420 Million in Dividends; Raises Full-Year Targets
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Pfeiffer Vacuum Sales Rise 30%; Outlook Upgraded
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21GLAXOSMITHKLINE IM FOKUS: Auf dem Weg zur Aufspaltung
dpa-AFX | Analysen
22.07.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
22.07.21SAP, Deutsche Rohstoff, Bayer, Condor Gold – Besser als erwartet
inv3st.de | Kommentare
21.07.21Bayer-Herzmedikament Verquvo in der EU zugelassen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Bayer auf 76 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
21.07.21Bayer's Verquvo Approved in EU for Chronic Heart Failure
PLX AI | Analysen
21.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft BAYER AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.07.21Bayer mit Rückenwind, TUI erholt, Thyssenkrupp kämpft, Morphosys schwächer
NTG24 | Kommentare
20.07.21Anzeige: Mineworx Technologies, Siemens, Bayer – Innovation ist Trumpf
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
19.07.21Glyphosat-Verbote treten demnächst in Kraft
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten