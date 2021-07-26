Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
(PLX AI) – Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics names n ew Board Chair, President and CEO. Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., current President and CEO, will transition to the position of BlueRock Board Chair, effective August 1, 2021Current Chief Scientific …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer says BlueRock Therapeutics names n ew Board Chair, President and CEO.
- Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., current President and CEO, will transition to the position of BlueRock Board Chair, effective August 1, 2021
- Current Chief Scientific Officer Seth Ettenberg, Ph.D., will asume the role of President and CEO
