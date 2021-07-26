E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global E-waste and IT Asset Disposition market revenue growth is driven by increasing usage of advanced technologies, electronic devices, and equipment globally, and disposal of these products after end-of-useful life. Rising concerns regarding the harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Environmental risks of E-waste are severe as waste contains hazardous and toxic materials, including lead, mercury, chromium, beryllium, cadmium, and chemical flame retardants, which can leach into water and soil. High level of E-waste generation each year is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.  

Rise in demand for advanced and aesthetically pleasing home appliances is also resulting in rapid increase of the amount of discarded consumer electronic devices. This is also turning the E-waste and ITAD market into billion-dollar industry. Accumulation of vast volumes of E-waste is posing a major threat to the environment. Governments and various organizations across the globe are adopting innovative ways to manage the ever-increasing volumes of electronic waste. The urgent need for recycling to reduce these products in landfills and rising awareness among consumers is also having a positive impact on how E-waste is being managed.

Companies generate vast volumes of IT wastes and are currently re-evaluating their procedures for management of IT equipment owing to implementation of stringent regulatory compliances such as HIPAA/HITECH and NIST. Lack of proper plan to dispose of old IT equipment is creating concerns related to identity theft and fraud issues, which is creating rising concerns regarding privacy. Another factor hampering market growth is the additional cost of disposition services. Most companies have no proper disposal plans and several have admitted to delaying implementation of proper plans due to the additional cost of setting a program.

