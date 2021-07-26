BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage
therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors, all of the Company’s directors and certain executive
officers for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 3,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,812,501 shares of the Company’s common stock in a
registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of $15 million before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses and assuming that none of the warrants are exercised.
The securities are being sold at an offering price of $4.00 per share of the Company’s common stock and an accompanying warrant to purchase 0.75 of a share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $5.00 per share. The warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date such warrant first becomes exercisable. The purchase price to the Company’s directors and executive officers may be increased in order to comply with NYSE American stock exchange rules.
The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, approval by NYSE American.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Chardan are acting as placement agents for the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to support clinical trials and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251151) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC“) on December 11, 2020. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at prospectus@cantor.com, or from Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 17 State Street, Suite 2100, New York, New York 10004, by email at prospectus@chardan.com.
