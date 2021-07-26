checkAd

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 Days

Norwegian Jade Set Sail from Athens (Piraeus) as First Ship in the Company’s Fleet to Relaunch

All Initial Voyages to Operate with Multi-Layered SailSAFE Health and Safety Program Including Mandatory Vaccinations for All Guests and Crew

MIAMI, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced Norwegian Jade set sail from Athens as the first ship in the Company’s fleet to relaunch since cruises halted in March 2020. This voyage set sail with a fully vaccinated population onboard in addition to multiple layers of preventative protocols, including universal COVID-19 testing immediately prior to boarding, as part of the Company’s robust, science-backed SailSAFE health and safety program. To resume cruising in the safest way possible in the current public health environment, the Company has a consistent 100% vaccination policy* for all voyages across its three brands to protect its guests, crew and communities visited.

“Our long-awaited Great Cruise Comeback has officially commenced with the return of Norwegian Jade, the first ship in our fleet to resume cruising,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “With resumption plans now announced for all 28 of our ships through April 2022, we are excited to once again give our guests the opportunity to travel and explore the world with the comfort of knowing that all of our ships will initially operate under our robust science-backed SailSAFE health and safety program including 100% vaccination of guests and crew. We continue to see incredible pent-up demand for future cruise vacations and I look forward to welcoming our loyal guests back onboard.”

The Company has announced its phased relaunch plans for all 28 ships across its three brands which began with Norwegian Jade in July and continues through April 2022. The first cruise to commence in the United States is scheduled on August 7, 2021 aboard Norwegian Encore sailing to Alaska from Seattle. All initial voyages will operate with the Company’s comprehensive SailSAFE health and safety protocols which were developed with leading public health and scientific experts including the Healthy Sail Panel and the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council. The Company’s SailSAFE protocols will be continuously evaluated and modified with the latest science and technology.

