Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Great Cruise Comeback Commences With First Sailing in 500 Days

Norwegian Jade Set Sail from Athens (Piraeus) as First Ship in the Company’s Fleet to Relaunch



All Initial Voyages to Operate with Multi-Layered SailSAFE Health and Safety Program Including Mandatory Vaccinations for All Guests and Crew

MIAMI, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced Norwegian Jade set sail from Athens as the first ship in the Company’s fleet to relaunch since cruises halted in March 2020. This voyage set sail with a fully vaccinated population onboard in addition to multiple layers of preventative protocols, including universal COVID-19 testing immediately prior to boarding, as part of the Company’s robust, science-backed SailSAFE health and safety program. To resume cruising in the safest way possible in the current public health environment, the Company has a consistent 100% vaccination policy* for all voyages across its three brands to protect its guests, crew and communities visited.