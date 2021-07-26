checkAd

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings of $2.1 Million, or $0.48 Per Share; Earnings before Merger Adjustments Totaled $4.2 Million, or $0.93 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2021 of $0.48 per share on net income of $2.1 million, compared to earnings of $0.87 per share on net income of $3.9 million, during the March 31, 2021 quarter, and $0.72 per share on net income of $3.2 million, during the second quarter a year ago. June 2021 quarterly earnings included $2.7 million of merger related expenses associated with professional fees, data conversions, contract terminations and severance payments before tax benefits of $0.7 million. Excluding merger related expenses, June 2021 quarterly earnings were $0.93 per share on net income of $4.2 million.

“Integration of the Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. acquisition has met expectations while our overall banking platform continues to provide robust core earnings. The local communities we operate in appear to be returning to pre-pandemic levels as unemployment levels decline, businesses are open and consumer spending is strong. Our deposit balances remain elevated as individuals and businesses remain flush with liquidity and lending needs are currently muted,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “However, we remain committed to our business community and expect to see organic loan growth expand as we move through the remainder of 2021.”

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin decreased to 3.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 3.62% the prior quarter. During the quarter, net interest margin was impacted by lower accretion of net PPP origination fee income totaling $1.0 million for the current quarter versus $1.6 million during the prior quarter. In addition, higher yielding loans acquired with the Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. (WBI) acquisition were offset by a larger balance of lower yielding investment securities. Loan yield and net interest margin excluding PPP loans would have been 4.20% and 3.25%, respectively during the June 2021 quarter compared to 4.18% and 3.24% in the March 2021 quarter. “Net interest margin was positively influenced by the acquisition of WBI’s loans and deposits and additional SBA PPP loan forgiveness. Based on current interest rates and the competitive environment of our local markets, we expect continued downward pressure on loans yields and net interest margin in the near term,” said Mark Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management: At June 30, 2021, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.38% compared to 9.22% at December 31, 2020. Peoples State Bank capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements.   Tangible net book value per share decreased $0.16 during the quarter to $23.53 per share at June 30, 2021 from $23.69 per share at March 31, 2021 due to $3.1 million of intangible assets recognized with the acquisition of WBI. PSB did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Loan Loss Reserves: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the bank did not add any provisions for loan losses compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Allowance for loan losses remained at $11.8 million at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.35% of gross loans, but rises to 1.44% of proforma gross loans excluding $41.3 million of PPP loans and $12.7 million of purchased USDA guaranteed loans.  Loan loss provisions in 2021 are expected to continue to be lower than provisions recorded during 2020 due to an improved economic outlook and expected favorable resolution to several large problem loans.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications related to COVID decreased from 27 loan accommodations with a balance of $21.9 million at March 31, 2021 to 9 loans with a balance of $1.4 million, or 0.2% of gross loans, at June 30, 2021.

As shown in the table below during the June 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” decreased $0.6 million and the “substandard risk” loans decreased $11.8 million while “watch risk” loans increased $8.7 million.   The primary increase in “watch risk” loans relates to certain loans added from the acquisition of WBI. Loans acquired with WBI totaling $86.7 million were recorded at fair value at acquisition net of $725,000 of purchase discounts related to potential credit losses and higher than market loan coupon rates that will be accreted to income over the life of the purchased loans.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans  
($000)
Risk Rating   12/2018     12/2019
     03/2020
     06/2020
     9/2020     12/2020     03/2021
     06/2021
Rating 1 "High Quality" $ -   $ -   $ 71   $ 55   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -
Rating 2 "Minimal Risk"   85,382     57,904     59,101     72,601     56,337     61,223     62,626     60,155
Rating 3 "Average Risk"   323,627     349,002     324,378     374,709     391,195     390,191     348,102     345,929
Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk"   79,271     128,932     123,296     154,302     155,738     175,400     209,407     209,728
Rating 5 "Watch Risk"   15,551     15,933     33,999     54,522     46,603     36,379     30,891     39,577
Rating 6 "Substandard Risk"   489     2,568     2,732     4,545     2,162     7,617     18,134     6,377
Rating 7 "Impaired Loans"   8,707     5,518     7,811     6,130     10,164     13,153     16,162     15,522
    $ 513,027   $ 559,857   $ 551,388   $ 666,864   $ 662,199   $ 683,963   $ 685,322   $ 677,288
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".      
                   

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2020 due primarily to the acquisition of WBI.   Total loans receivable increased by $42.3 million, or 5.2%, to $863.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $821.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Net loan growth was due primarily to the addition of WBI’s $86.7 million portfolio.   Offsetting this growth was the net reduction in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $60.7 million as loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA PPP guarantee program. At June 30, 2021, $41.3 million of PPP loan principal remained and unrealized net PPP origination fees totaled $1.2 million. Year to date loan growth was also impacted by the addition of $10.2 million of residential fixed rate first mortgages traditionally sold into the secondary market and a $8.2 million increase in organic other commercial related loans.  

The allowance for loan losses decreased to 1.35% of gross loans at June 30, 2021 (1.44% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) compared to 1.40% of gross loans (1.59% of gross loans net of PPP loans and USDA guaranteed loans) one quarter earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets were 1.07% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2021, and 0.90% at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $5.2 million in non-accrual loans, $1.1 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $2.0 million in other real estate owned.

At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were elevated following the merger related addition of cash and sale of securities held by WBI and repayment of forgiveness received on SBA PPP loans and totaled $72.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $29.9 million at March 31, 2021, and $38.5 million at the start of the fiscal year. Investment securities totaled $261.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $227.8 million at March 31, 2021, and $228.3 million as of December 31, 2020 as cash was deployed to purchase securities with a higher yield than available with overnight cash. All investment securities are considered available for sale and carried at market value.  

As a result of the merger, intangible assets including core deposit intangibles and goodwill were recorded and totaled $629,000 and $2.5 million, respectively at June 30, 2021. The initial core deposit intangible of $660,000 represented approximately 0.92% of core deposits and will be amortized on a double-declining basis over 7 years. Amortization of core deposit intangibles of $31,000 was recognized in the June 2021 quarter.

Foreclosed assets increased to $2.0 million at June 30, 2021, from $1.1 million at March 31, 2021, due to including $0.9 million of foreclosed assets held by WBI.   Foreclosed assets were $1.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.   

Total deposits increased to $1.03 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $932.1 million at December 31, 2020, with the acquisition of WBI adding $121.1 million in deposit growth.   Merger related time deposit premiums totaled $352,000, or 0.72% of time deposits, at the acquisition and were $264,000 at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.4% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.5%, money market deposits at 20.6%, and retail and local time deposits at 16.2%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, versus 1.5% at December 31, 2020. As a result of the pandemic, the bank has continued to experience larger average deposits per account and increased mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances increased to $67.0 million at June 30, 2021 from $62.0 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, while other borrowings increased to $21.8 million compared to $18.6 million the prior period and $12.2 million at December 31, 2020. Junior subordinated debentures increased to $12.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $7.7 million at the beginning of the fiscal year due to addition of WBI’s junior subordinated par notes of $6.2 million before an acquisition discount of $1.3 million to be amortized to expense until the instrument’s September 2033 final maturity.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $10.2 million (on a net margin of 3.48%) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $9.6 million (on net margin of 3.62%) for the first quarter of 2021 and $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the preceding quarter, earning asset yields decreased 17 basis points from 3.95% to 3.78% during the second quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs declined 4 basis points to 0.42% from 0.46% over the same period. The decrease in earning asset yields was largely due to lower net accretion of loan fees of $1.0 million related to PPP loans that have been repaid compared to net accretion of $1.6 million during the March 31, 2021 quarter. Loan yields decreased to 4.42% during the quarter from 4.57% during the first quarter of 2021. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 4.20 % and 4.18% during the June 2021 and March 2021 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loans, was 3.25% and 3.24% in the June 2021 and March 2021 quarters, respectively.   Recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to decline for the remainder of 2021 as balances are forgiven.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, largely reflecting lower rates associated with time deposits and the impact of mark-to-market premiums related to the merger on WBI’s time deposits. Deposit costs decreased $62,000 despite the addition of deposits acquired in the merger to $485,000 for the second quarter of 2021, from $547,000 the previous quarter. Time deposit purchase premium amortization totaled $88,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, lowering interest expense, with the remaining unamortized balance of $264,000 expected to be fully realized by the end of 2021. Interest costs on borrowings increased $83,000, to $422,000, for the second quarter of 2021, from $339,000 the previous quarter.   The increase in borrowing costs largely relate to the additional junior subordinated debentures acquired with WBI.  

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.3 million from $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, due in part to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower investment and insurance sales commissions. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $663,000 for the second quarter from $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, due in part to management actions to invest significant on-balance sheet liquidity into first lien residential mortgage loans rather than purchasing lower yielding investment securities. Adding these mortgages to the balance sheet rather than selling them for a gain into the secondary market reduced June 2021 noninterest income by approximately $257,000. In addition, slightly higher long-term mortgage rates and rising home prices during the quarter slowed mortgage demand by borrowers.

Deposit and service fee income in the second quarter increased to $347,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $332,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were $113,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $21,000 for the first quarter of 2021, and $194,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales decreased to $465,000, from $595,000 the prior quarter as new customer sales activity decreased. At June 30, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $300.0 million compared to $283.6 million at March 31, 2021, and $234.4 million at June 30, 2020. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, other noninterest income was $554,000 compared to $462,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense was $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense included $2.7 million of non-recurring merger related expenses. In addition, salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.9 million for the second quarter compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 as the bank added 15.5 full time equivalent employees associated with the merger. Similarly, occupancy and facilities costs increased due to the merger to $647,000 for the second quarter from $569,000 in the prior quarter.

Data processing and other office operations costs increased to $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $694,000 the previous quarter. During the quarter, the bank incurred contract termination costs and data conversion fees of approximately $700,000. Advertising and promotion expenses were $322,000 for the most recent quarter compared to $79,000 last quarter due to a local multi-year sponsorship commitment and merger related communication. Other noninterest expenses increased to $3.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $1.2 million the previous quarter. Included in other noninterest expense was approximately $1.9 million in non-recurring professional fees and other merger related expenses. Cost savings from efficiencies gained in the merger are expected to be fully realized by the end of 2021.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB Holdings’ business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB Holdings, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB Holdings’ vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB Holdings, and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Quarterly Financial Summary            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
        Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:     2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
                 
  Interest income     $ 11,070   $ 10,482   $ 9,442   $ 9,155   $ 9,291  
  Interest expense     $ 907   $ 886   $ 1,011   $ 1,261   $ 1,528  
  Net interest income     $ 10,163   $ 9,596   $ 8,431   $ 7,894   $ 7,763  
  Provision for loan losses     $ -   $ 1,000   $ 675   $ 1,300   $ 1,800  
  Other noninterest income   $ 2,299   $ 2,749   $ 2,991   $ 2,929   $ 3,138  
  Other noninterest expense   $ 9,607   $ 6,200   $ 6,461   $ 6,074   $ 4,879  
  Net income     $ 2,137   $ 3,896   $ 3,252   $ 2,637   $ 3,190  
                 
  Basic earnings per share (3)   $ 0.48   $ 0.88   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72  
  Diluted earnings per share (3)   $ 0.48   $ 0.87   $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72  
  Dividends declared per share (3)   $ 0.23   $ -   $ 0.21   $ -   $ 0.21  
  Tangible net book value per share (4)   $ 23.53   $ 23.69   $ 23.43   $ 22.73   $ 21.97  
                 
  Semi-annual dividend payout ratio     17.04 %   n/a     15.88 %   n/a     19.48 %
  Average common shares outstanding     4,454,922     4,454,334     4,452,287     4,452,287     4,453,225  
                 
Balance sheet - average balances:            
                 
  Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 891,886   $ 827,595   $ 807,182   $ 800,611   $ 786,785  
  Assets     $ 1,251,738   $ 1,132,905   $ 1,100,064   $ 1,099,402   $ 1,067,466  
  Deposits     $ 1,023,229   $ 925,689   $ 896,427   $ 882,682   $ 855,155  
  Stockholders' equity     $ 105,932   $ 105,868   $ 102,790   $ 100,436   $ 95,909  
                 
Performance ratios:              
                 
  Return on average assets (1)     0.68 %   1.39 %   1.18 %   0.95 %   1.20 %
  Return on average stockholders' equity (1)   8.09 %   14.92 %   12.59 %   10.45 %   13.38 %
  Average stockholders' equity less accumulated        
    other comprehensive income (loss) to          
    average assets       8.27 %   9.10 %   9.00 %   8.85 %   8.83 %
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.16 %   0.00 %   0.25 %
  Nonperforming loans to gross loans     1.31 %   1.39 %   1.03 %   0.98 %   0.47 %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.07 %   1.13 %   0.90 %   0.85 %   0.49 %
  Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   1.35 %   1.40 %   1.30 %   1.31 %   1.13 %
  Nonperforming assets to tangible equity          
    plus the allowance for loan losses (4)   11.71 %   11.06 %   8.96 %   8.50 %   5.11 %
  Net interest rate margin (1)(2)     3.48 %   3.62 %   3.22 %   3.03 %   3.09 %
  Net interest rate spread (1)(2)     3.37 %   3.49 %   3.07 %   2.84 %   2.85 %
  Service fee revenue as a percent of            
    average demand deposits (1)     0.51 %   0.57 %   0.59 %   0.59 %   0.49 %
  Noninterest income as a percent            
    of gross revenue       17.20 %   20.78 %   24.06 %   24.24 %   25.25 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)       76.20 %   49.64 %   55.87 %   55.41 %   44.23 %
  Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)   3.08 %   2.22 %   2.34 %   2.20 %   1.84 %
  Tangible equity to tangible assets     8.38 %   9.32 %   9.22 %   9.17 %   8.95 %
                 
Stock price information:              
                 
  High     $ 26.50   $ 25.94   $ 23.00   $ 18.80   $ 24.75  
  Low     $ 25.00   $ 20.45   $ 17.20   $ 17.36   $ 18.55  
  Last trade value at quarter-end   $ 26.25   $ 25.25   $ 20.57   $ 18.00   $ 18.55  
                 
(1) Annualized              
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.  
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.        



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
        Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
   Loans, including fees $ 9,972 $ 9,442 $ 8,371   $ 8,068   $ 8,175  
   Securities:          
      Taxable   553   507   542     564     622  
      Tax-exempt   505   502   489     474     446  
   Other interest and dividends   40   31   40     49     48  
                 
         Total interest and dividend income   11,070   10,482   9,442     9,155     9,291  
                 
Interest expense:          
   Deposits   485   547   657     833     1,080  
   FHLB advances   221   215   228     304     323  
   Other borrowings   8   7   6     5     6  
   Senior subordinated notes   28   28   29     28     28  
   Junior subordinated debentures   165   89   91     91     91  
                 
         Total interest expense   907   886   1,011     1,261     1,528  
                 
Net interest income   10,163   9,596   8,431     7,894     7,763  
Provision for loan losses   -   1,000   675     1,300     1,800  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         10,163   8,596   7,756     6,594     5,963  
                 
Noninterest income:          
   Service fees   347   332   352     344     278  
   Gain on sale of mortgage loans   663   1,152   1,401     1,752     1,747  
   Mortgage loan servicing, net   9   79   104     (79 )   (165 )
   Investment and insurance sales commissions   465   595   391     301     259  
   Net gain on sale of securities   113   21   149     38     194  
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         148   108   106     108     104  
   Other noninterest income   554   462   488     465     721  
                 
         Total noninterest income   2,299   2,749   2,991     2,929     3,138  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
   Salaries and employee benefits   3,915   3,460   4,084     3,526     2,583  
   Occupancy and facilities   647   569   511     566     508  
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   23   130   (218 )   36     23  
   Data processing and other office operations   1,499   694   568     743     675  
   Advertising and promotion   322   79   172     77     94  
   FDIC insurance premiums   58   83   82     87     23  
   Other noninterest expenses   3,143   1,185   1,262     1,039     973  
                 
        Total noninterest expense   9,607   6,200   6,461     6,074     4,879  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   2,855   5,145   4,286     3,449     4,222  
Provision for income taxes   718   1,249   1,034     812     1,032  
                 
Net income $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252   $ 2,637   $ 3,190  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73   $ 0.59   $ 0.72  
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
        Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, June   June
except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2020   2021 2020
                 
Interest and dividend income:          
   Loans, including fees $ 9,972 $ 8,175     $ 19,414 $ 16,620  
   Securities:          
      Taxable   553   622       1,060   1,355  
      Tax-exempt   505   446       1,007   877  
   Other interest and dividends   40   48       71   165  
                 
         Total interest and dividend income   11,070   9,291       21,552   19,017  
                 
Interest expense:          
   Deposits   485   1,080       1,032   2,562  
   FHLB advances   221   323       436   643  
   Other borrowings   8   6       15   20  
   Senior subordinated notes   28   28       56   56  
   Junior subordinated debentures   165   91       254   182  
                 
         Total interest expense   907   1,528       1,793   3,463  
                 
Net interest income   10,163   7,763       19,759   15,554  
Provision for loan losses   -   1,800       1,000   3,600  
                 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses         10,163   5,963       18,759   11,954  
                 
Noninterest income:          
   Service fees   347   278       679   669  
   Gain on sale of mortgage loans   663   1,747       1,815   2,734  
   Mortgage loan servicing, net   9   (165 )     88   (188 )
   Investment and insurance sales commissions   465   259       1,060   608  
   Net gain on sale of securities   113   194       134   317  
   Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance         148   104       256   208  
   Other noninterest income   554   721       1,016   1,145  
                 
         Total noninterest income   2,299   3,138       5,048   5,493  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
   Salaries and employee benefits   3,915   2,583       7,375   6,402  
   Occupancy and facilities   647   508       1,216   1,052  
   Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets   23   23       153   94  
   Data processing and other office operations   1,499   675       2,193   1,319  
   Advertising and promotion   322   94       401   235  
   FDIC insurance premiums   58   23       141   23  
   Other noninterest expenses   3,143   973       4,328   2,084  
                 
        Total noninterest expense   9,607   4,879       15,807   11,209  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   2,855   4,222       8,000   6,238  
Provision for income taxes   718   1,032       1,967   1,438  
                 
Net income $ 2,137 $ 3,190     $ 6,033 $ 4,800  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.72     $ 1.35 $ 1.08  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.72     $ 1.35 $ 1.08  
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets          
June 30, and March 31, 2021, September 30, and June 30, 2020, unaudited,
December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements 		         
  Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 18,589   $ 12,921   $ 15,723   $ 13,652   $ 13,016  
Interest-bearing deposits   906     985     1,056     1,750     1,483  
Federal funds sold   52,643     16,027     21,749     61,383     45,796  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   72,138     29,933     38,528     76,785     60,295  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   261,685     227,824     228,296     193,179     178,635  
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)   245     1,231     1,231     496     1,738  
Loans held for sale   1,756     622     954     903     3,755  
Loans receivable, net   863,254     829,964     820,956     791,951     805,243  
Accrued interest receivable   3,299     3,335     3,527     3,629     3,590  
Foreclosed assets   1,984     1,105     1,619     1,485     1,525  
Premises and equipment, net   13,241     11,077     10,920     11,061     11,067  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   1,696     1,732     1,657     1,638     1,623  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   2,646     2,283     2,283     2,283     2,283  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   24,001     17,902     17,795     17,089     16,981  
Core deposit intangible   629     -     2     4     7  
Goodwill   2,541     113     113     113     113  
Other assets   5,523     5,102     4,074     3,667     6,491  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,254,638   $ 1,132,223   $ 1,131,955   $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346  
           
Liabilities          
           
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 273,181   $ 242,974   $ 236,981   $ 241,947   $ 241,914  
Interest-bearing deposits   758,445     682,877     695,156     658,667     640,307  
           
   Total deposits   1,031,626     925,851     932,137     900,614     882,221  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   67,000     62,000     62,000     67,000     87,000  
Other borrowings   21,757     18,582     12,239     16,216     3,941  
Senior subordinated notes   2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500     2,500  
Junior subordinated debentures   12,666     7,732     7,732     7,732     7,732  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   11,103     9,918     10,920     8,871     11,998  
           
   Total liabilities   1,146,652     1,026,583     1,027,528     1,002,933     995,392  
           
Stockholders' equity          
           
Preferred stock - no par value:          
   Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -     -     -     -     -  
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:          
   Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares          
   Outstanding - 4,454,922, 4,454,922, 4,452,287, 4,452,287 and          
     4,452,287 shares, respectively   1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830     1,830  
Additional paid-in capital   7,946     7,890     7,818     7,765     7,712  
Retained earnings   108,863     107,751     103,855     101,538     98,901  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   2,869     1,691     4,458     3,751     3,045  
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,035,876, 1,035,876, 1,038,511, 1,038,511 and          
  1,038,511 shares, respectively   (13,522 )   (13,522 )   (13,534 )   (13,534 )   (13,534 )
           
   Total stockholders' equity   107,986     105,640     104,427     101,350     97,954  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,254,638   $ 1,132,223   $ 1,131,955   $ 1,104,283   $ 1,093,346  
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income        
                 
        Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
        June 30,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2021 2020   2021 2020
                 
Net income $ 2,137   $ 3,190     $ 6,033   $ 4,800  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:          
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available        
    for sale   1,224     2,608       (1,580 )   2,266  
                 
  Reclassification adjustment for security          
    gain included in net income   (83 )   (141 )     (97 )   (230 )
                 
  Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap   (4 )   (3 )     11     (343 )
                 
  Reclassification adjustment of interest rate          
    swap settlements included in earnings   39     32       77     50  
                 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   1,176     2,496       (1,589 )   1,743  
                 
Comprehensive income $ 3,313   $ 5,686     $ 4,444   $ 6,543  
                 



PSB Holding, Inc.          
Loan Composition by Purpose          
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2021 		Mar 31,
2021 		Dec 31,
2020 		Sep 30,
2020 		Jun 30,
2020
             
  Residential real estate          
             
  One to four family $ 169,456   $ 136,242   $ 125,530   $ 114,226   $ 118,049  
  HELOC loans   18,263     16,908     18,312     19,747     19,550  
  Residential construction & development   24,385     25,628     25,519     22,529     23,129  
  Residential vacant land   2,172     2,524     3,305     3,147     3,417  
             
  Total Residential real estate   214,276     181,302     172,666     159,649     164,145  
             
  Commercial/Agricultural real estate          
             
  Owner occupied          
             
          Commercial real estate   202,767     194,514     187,059     164,073     164,483  
          SBA commercial real estate   1,164     1,445     1,483     1,506     1,539  
          Agriculture real estate   4,188     4,787     4,429     4,677     4,885  
          Construction and land development   6,460     4,121     5,468     13,557     7,294  
          Commercial vacant land   6,490     2,998     2,835     2,819     2,241  
             
  Total Owner occupied   221,069     207,865     201,274     186,632     180,442  
             
  Non-owner occupied          
             
          Commercial real estate   196,011     183,365     173,953     170,847     165,099  
          One to four family residential rental   47,097     31,914     31,363     30,159     28,451  
          SBA commercial real estate   703     718     749     771     793  
          Construction and land development   30,057     31,362     29,846     18,600     11,927  
          Commercial vacant land   5,203     7,970     8,402     8,907     10,135  
             
  Total Non-owner occupied   279,071     255,329     244,313     229,284     216,405  
             
  Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate          
             
  Municipal non-real estate   7,014     7,165     11,422     5,687     7,826  
  Commercial line   45,386     46,833     41,619     40,067     55,317  
  Other commercial non-real estate   55,002     49,246     52,723     58,718     69,267  
  SBA commercial non-real estate   47,245     89,603     103,871     118,668     117,436  
  Agricultural non-real estate   1,656     1,730     1,986     2,150     2,148  
             
  Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate   156,303     194,577     211,621     225,290     251,994  
             
  Consumer non-real estate          
             
  Consumer installment   4,399     3,191     3,400     3,358     3,512  
  Consumer line   436     498     353     366     243  
  Other consumer   130     123     143     163     160  
             
  Total Consumer non-real estate   4,965     3,812     3,896     3,887     3,915  
             
Gross loans   875,684     842,885     833,770     804,742     816,901  
             
  Net deferred loan costs (fees)   (738 )   (1,627 )   (2,140 )   (2,627 )   (2,617 )
  Overdrafts   134     528     161     317     133  
  Allowance for loan losses   (11,826 )   (11,822 )   (10,835 )   (10,481 )   (9,174 )
             
Total loans receivable $ 863,254   $ 829,964   $ 820,956   $ 791,951   $ 805,243  
             



PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Nonperforming Assets as of:          
  Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
           
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 5,208   $ 5,346   $ 2,071   $ 2,129   $ 2,964  
Nonaccrual restructured loans   1,062     1,090     1,064     233     244  
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual   5,205     5,242     5,414     5,508     650  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   -     -     -     -     -  
           
Total nonperforming loans   11,475     11,678     8,549     7,870     3,858  
Other real estate owned   1,984     1,105     1,619     1,485     1,525  
           
Total nonperforming assets $ 13,459   $ 12,783   $ 10,168   $ 9,355   $ 5,383  
           
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable   1.31 %   1.39 %   1.03 %   0.98 %   0.47 %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets   1.07 %   1.13 %   0.90 %   0.85 %   0.49 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans   103.06 %   101.23 %   126.74 %   133.18 %   237.79 %
           



PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves    
At June 30, 2021      
(dollars in thousands)      
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100   -  
Real estate - Hotel Restructured   4,826   158  
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual   860   99  
Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual   3,330   1,208  
       
Total listed nonperforming assets     10,116   1,465  
Total bank wide nonperforming assets     13,459   1,894  
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets     75 % 77 %
       
Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at June 30, 2021 ($000s)    
    Gross Specific
Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves
       
Real estate - 4 Hotel Group Impaired   4,327   529  
       
       
Total listed performing, but impaired loans     4,327   529  
Total performing, but impaired loans     5,794   665  
Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans     75 % 80 %
       



PSB Holdings, Inc.                
Deposit Composition                
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2021   2021   2020
  $ %   $ %   $ %
                 
Non-interest bearing demand $ 273,181 26.50 %   $ 242,974 26.20 %   $ 241,914 27.40 %
Interest-bearing demand and savings   366,563 35.40 %     329,100 35.60 %     267,874 30.40 %
Money market deposits   212,285 20.60 %     215,590 23.30 %     202,708 23.00 %
Retail and local time deposits <= $250   140,895 13.70 %     101,866 11.00 %     103,917 11.80 %
                 
Total core deposits   992,924 96.20 %     889,530 96.10 %     816,413 92.60 %
Retail and local time deposits > $250   25,834 2.50 %     23,904 2.60 %     24,399 2.80 %
Broker & national time deposits <= $250   10,874 1.10 %     10,423 1.10 %     15,376 1.70 %
Broker & national time deposits > $250   1,994 0.20 %     1,994 0.20 %     26,033 2.90 %
Totals $ 1,031,626 100.00 %   $ 925,851 100.00 %   $ 882,221 100.00 %
                 



PSB Holdings, Inc.                      
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates                  
(dollars in thousands)                      
                           
                           
      Quarter ended June 30, 2021   Quarter ended March 31, 2021   Quarter ended June 30, 2020
      Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /   Average   Yield /
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                      
   Loans (1)(2) $ 906,233   $ 9,983 4.42 %   $ 838,781   $ 9,454 4.57 %   $ 795,337   $ 8,186 4.14 %
   Taxable securities   153,960     553 1.44 %     142,539     507 1.44 %     99,621     622 2.51 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)       84,593     639 3.03 %     84,219     635 3.06 %     70,105     565 3.24 %
   FHLB stock   2,625     23 3.51 %     2,283     21 3.73 %     2,283     25 4.40 %
   Other     42,253     17 0.16 %     22,390     10 0.18 %     58,776     23 0.16 %
                           
   Total (2)     1,189,664     11,215 3.78 %     1,090,212     10,627 3.95 %     1,026,122     9,421 3.69 %
                           
Non-interest-earning assets:                    
   Cash and due from banks       25,422           14,248           10,760      
   Premises and equipment,                    
      net     11,640           11,009           11,116      
   Cash surrender value ins       23,906           17,840           16,918      
   Other assets   16,004           10,782           11,102      
   Allowance for loan                      
      losses     (11,816 )         (11,186 )         (8,552 )    
                           
   Total   $ 1,254,820           $ 1,132,905           $ 1,067,466        
                           
Liabilities & stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Savings and demand                      
      deposits $ 352,572   $ 65 0.07 %   $ 333,340   $ 65 0.08 %   $ 261,942   $ 127 0.20 %
   Money market deposits   213,122     96 0.18 %     217,618     118 0.22 %     197,571     213 0.43 %
   Time deposits   182,758     324 0.71 %     138,773     364 1.06 %     169,398     740 1.76 %
   FHLB borrowings   71,846     221 1.23 %     62,000     215 1.41 %     90,623     323 1.43 %
   Other borrowings   25,525     8 0.13 %     18,964     7 0.15 %     5,857     6 0.41 %
   Senior sub. notes   2,500     28 4.49 %     2,500     28 4.54 %     2,500     28 4.50 %
   Junior sub. debentures   11,827     165 5.60 %     7,732     89 4.67 %     7,732     91 4.73 %
                           
   Total     860,150     907 0.42 %     780,927     886 0.46 %     735,623     1,528 0.84 %
                           
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                    
   Demand deposits   274,777           235,958           226,244      
   Other liabilities   11,430           10,152           9,690      
   Stockholders' equity   108,463           105,868           95,909      
                           
   Total   $ 1,254,820           $ 1,132,905           $ 1,067,466        
                           
Net interest income   $ 10,308       $ 9,741       $ 7,893  
Rate spread     3.36 %       3.49 %       2.85 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.48 %       3.62 %       3.09 %
                           
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.          
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent          
      basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.         



PSB Holdings, Inc.              
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates          
(dollars in thousands)              
      Six months ended June 30, 2021   Six months ended June 30, 2020
      Average   Yield/   Average   Yield/
      Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Assets                
Interest-earning assets:              
   Loans (1)(2) $ 872,694   $ 19,438 4.49 %   $ 753,869   $ 16,647 4.44 %
   Taxable securities   148,280     1,060 1.44 %     105,300     1,355 2.59 %
   Tax-exempt securities (2)   84,407     1,275 3.05 %     68,532     1,110 3.26 %
   FHLB stock   2,455     44 3.61 %     2,202     51 4.66 %
   Other     32,702     27 0.17 %     45,051     114 0.51 %
                   
   Total (2)     1,140,538     21,844 3.86 %     974,954     19,277 3.98 %
                   
Non-interest-earning assets:              
   Cash and due from banks   19,866           11,190      
   Premises and equipment,              
      net     11,338           10,948      
   Cash surrender value ins   20,890           16,864      
   Other assets   13,401           9,717      
   Allowance for loan              
      losses     (11,507 )         (7,810 )    
                   
   Total   $ 1,194,526           $ 1,015,863        
                   
Liabilities & stockholders' equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
   Savings and demand              
      deposits   $ 343,009   $ 130 0.08 %   $ 261,823   $ 457 0.35 %
   Money market deposits   215,254     214 0.20 %     193,329     586 0.61 %
   Time deposits   160,887     688 0.86 %     164,346     1,519 1.86 %
   FHLB borrowings   66,950     436 1.31 %     85,555     643 1.51 %
   Other borrowings   22,263     15 0.14 %     6,125     20 0.66 %
   Senior sub. notes   2,500     56 4.52 %     2,500     56 4.50 %
   Junior sub. debentures   10,199     254 5.02 %     7,732     182 4.73 %
                   
   Total     821,062     1,793 0.44 %     721,410     3,463 0.97 %
                   
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits   255,455           189,004      
   Other liabilities   11,108           10,008      
   Stockholders' equity   106,901           95,441      
                   
   Total   $ 1,194,526           $ 1,015,863        
                   
Net interest income   $ 20,051       $ 15,814  
Rate spread       3.42 %       3.01 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets   3.55 %       3.26 %
                   
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.    
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent    
      basis using a tax rate of 21%.      

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com





