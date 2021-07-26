PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings of $2.1 Million, or $0.48 Per Share; Earnings before Merger Adjustments Totaled $4.2 Million, or $0.93 Per Share

“Integration of the Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. acquisition has met expectations while our overall banking platform continues to provide robust core earnings. The local communities we operate in appear to be returning to pre-pandemic levels as unemployment levels decline, businesses are open and consumer spending is strong. Our deposit balances remain elevated as individuals and businesses remain flush with liquidity and lending needs are currently muted,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “However, we remain committed to our business community and expect to see organic loan growth expand as we move through the remainder of 2021.”

WAUSAU, Wis., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ) , the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2021 of $0.48 per share on net income of $2.1 million, compared to earnings of $0.87 per share on net income of $3.9 million, during the March 31, 2021 quarter, and $0.72 per share on net income of $3.2 million, during the second quarter a year ago. June 2021 quarterly earnings included $2.7 million of merger related expenses associated with professional fees, data conversions, contract terminations and severance payments before tax benefits of $0.7 million. Excluding merger related expenses, June 2021 quarterly earnings were $0.93 per share on net income of $4.2 million.

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin decreased to 3.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 3.62% the prior quarter. During the quarter, net interest margin was impacted by lower accretion of net PPP origination fee income totaling $1.0 million for the current quarter versus $1.6 million during the prior quarter. In addition, higher yielding loans acquired with the Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. (WBI) acquisition were offset by a larger balance of lower yielding investment securities. Loan yield and net interest margin excluding PPP loans would have been 4.20% and 3.25%, respectively during the June 2021 quarter compared to 4.18% and 3.24% in the March 2021 quarter. “Net interest margin was positively influenced by the acquisition of WBI’s loans and deposits and additional SBA PPP loan forgiveness. Based on current interest rates and the competitive environment of our local markets, we expect continued downward pressure on loans yields and net interest margin in the near term,” said Mark Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management: At June 30, 2021, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.38% compared to 9.22% at December 31, 2020. Peoples State Bank capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Tangible net book value per share decreased $0.16 during the quarter to $23.53 per share at June 30, 2021 from $23.69 per share at March 31, 2021 due to $3.1 million of intangible assets recognized with the acquisition of WBI. PSB did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Loan Loss Reserves: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the bank did not add any provisions for loan losses compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Allowance for loan losses remained at $11.8 million at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.35% of gross loans, but rises to 1.44% of proforma gross loans excluding $41.3 million of PPP loans and $12.7 million of purchased USDA guaranteed loans. Loan loss provisions in 2021 are expected to continue to be lower than provisions recorded during 2020 due to an improved economic outlook and expected favorable resolution to several large problem loans.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications related to COVID decreased from 27 loan accommodations with a balance of $21.9 million at March 31, 2021 to 9 loans with a balance of $1.4 million, or 0.2% of gross loans, at June 30, 2021.

As shown in the table below during the June 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” decreased $0.6 million and the “substandard risk” loans decreased $11.8 million while “watch risk” loans increased $8.7 million. The primary increase in “watch risk” loans relates to certain loans added from the acquisition of WBI. Loans acquired with WBI totaling $86.7 million were recorded at fair value at acquisition net of $725,000 of purchase discounts related to potential credit losses and higher than market loan coupon rates that will be accreted to income over the life of the purchased loans.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000) Risk Rating 12/2018 12/2019

03/2020

06/2020

9/2020 12/2020 03/2021

06/2021 Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ - $ - $ - $ - Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 85,382 57,904 59,101 72,601 56,337 61,223 62,626 60,155 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 323,627 349,002 324,378 374,709 391,195 390,191 348,102 345,929 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 79,271 128,932 123,296 154,302 155,738 175,400 209,407 209,728 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 15,551 15,933 33,999 54,522 46,603 36,379 30,891 39,577 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 489 2,568 2,732 4,545 2,162 7,617 18,134 6,377 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 8,707 5,518 7,811 6,130 10,164 13,153 16,162 15,522 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199 $ 683,963 $ 685,322 $ 677,288 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased to $1.25 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2020 due primarily to the acquisition of WBI. Total loans receivable increased by $42.3 million, or 5.2%, to $863.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $821.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Net loan growth was due primarily to the addition of WBI’s $86.7 million portfolio. Offsetting this growth was the net reduction in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $60.7 million as loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA PPP guarantee program. At June 30, 2021, $41.3 million of PPP loan principal remained and unrealized net PPP origination fees totaled $1.2 million. Year to date loan growth was also impacted by the addition of $10.2 million of residential fixed rate first mortgages traditionally sold into the secondary market and a $8.2 million increase in organic other commercial related loans.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to 1.35% of gross loans at June 30, 2021 (1.44% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) compared to 1.40% of gross loans (1.59% of gross loans net of PPP loans and USDA guaranteed loans) one quarter earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets were 1.07% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2021, and 0.90% at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $5.2 million in non-accrual loans, $1.1 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $2.0 million in other real estate owned.

At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were elevated following the merger related addition of cash and sale of securities held by WBI and repayment of forgiveness received on SBA PPP loans and totaled $72.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $29.9 million at March 31, 2021, and $38.5 million at the start of the fiscal year. Investment securities totaled $261.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $227.8 million at March 31, 2021, and $228.3 million as of December 31, 2020 as cash was deployed to purchase securities with a higher yield than available with overnight cash. All investment securities are considered available for sale and carried at market value.

As a result of the merger, intangible assets including core deposit intangibles and goodwill were recorded and totaled $629,000 and $2.5 million, respectively at June 30, 2021. The initial core deposit intangible of $660,000 represented approximately 0.92% of core deposits and will be amortized on a double-declining basis over 7 years. Amortization of core deposit intangibles of $31,000 was recognized in the June 2021 quarter.

Foreclosed assets increased to $2.0 million at June 30, 2021, from $1.1 million at March 31, 2021, due to including $0.9 million of foreclosed assets held by WBI. Foreclosed assets were $1.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Total deposits increased to $1.03 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $932.1 million at December 31, 2020, with the acquisition of WBI adding $121.1 million in deposit growth. Merger related time deposit premiums totaled $352,000, or 0.72% of time deposits, at the acquisition and were $264,000 at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.4% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.5%, money market deposits at 20.6%, and retail and local time deposits at 16.2%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, versus 1.5% at December 31, 2020. As a result of the pandemic, the bank has continued to experience larger average deposits per account and increased mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances increased to $67.0 million at June 30, 2021 from $62.0 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, while other borrowings increased to $21.8 million compared to $18.6 million the prior period and $12.2 million at December 31, 2020. Junior subordinated debentures increased to $12.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $7.7 million at the beginning of the fiscal year due to addition of WBI’s junior subordinated par notes of $6.2 million before an acquisition discount of $1.3 million to be amortized to expense until the instrument’s September 2033 final maturity.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $10.2 million (on a net margin of 3.48%) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $9.6 million (on net margin of 3.62%) for the first quarter of 2021 and $7.8 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2020. Compared to the preceding quarter, earning asset yields decreased 17 basis points from 3.95% to 3.78% during the second quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs declined 4 basis points to 0.42% from 0.46% over the same period. The decrease in earning asset yields was largely due to lower net accretion of loan fees of $1.0 million related to PPP loans that have been repaid compared to net accretion of $1.6 million during the March 31, 2021 quarter. Loan yields decreased to 4.42% during the quarter from 4.57% during the first quarter of 2021. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 4.20 % and 4.18% during the June 2021 and March 2021 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loans, was 3.25% and 3.24% in the June 2021 and March 2021 quarters, respectively. Recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to decline for the remainder of 2021 as balances are forgiven.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, largely reflecting lower rates associated with time deposits and the impact of mark-to-market premiums related to the merger on WBI’s time deposits. Deposit costs decreased $62,000 despite the addition of deposits acquired in the merger to $485,000 for the second quarter of 2021, from $547,000 the previous quarter. Time deposit purchase premium amortization totaled $88,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, lowering interest expense, with the remaining unamortized balance of $264,000 expected to be fully realized by the end of 2021. Interest costs on borrowings increased $83,000, to $422,000, for the second quarter of 2021, from $339,000 the previous quarter. The increase in borrowing costs largely relate to the additional junior subordinated debentures acquired with WBI.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.3 million from $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, due in part to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower investment and insurance sales commissions. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $663,000 for the second quarter from $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, due in part to management actions to invest significant on-balance sheet liquidity into first lien residential mortgage loans rather than purchasing lower yielding investment securities. Adding these mortgages to the balance sheet rather than selling them for a gain into the secondary market reduced June 2021 noninterest income by approximately $257,000. In addition, slightly higher long-term mortgage rates and rising home prices during the quarter slowed mortgage demand by borrowers.

Deposit and service fee income in the second quarter increased to $347,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $332,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were $113,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $21,000 for the first quarter of 2021, and $194,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales decreased to $465,000, from $595,000 the prior quarter as new customer sales activity decreased. At June 30, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $300.0 million compared to $283.6 million at March 31, 2021, and $234.4 million at June 30, 2020. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, other noninterest income was $554,000 compared to $462,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense was $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense included $2.7 million of non-recurring merger related expenses. In addition, salary and employee benefit expenses were $3.9 million for the second quarter compared to $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 as the bank added 15.5 full time equivalent employees associated with the merger. Similarly, occupancy and facilities costs increased due to the merger to $647,000 for the second quarter from $569,000 in the prior quarter.

Data processing and other office operations costs increased to $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $694,000 the previous quarter. During the quarter, the bank incurred contract termination costs and data conversion fees of approximately $700,000. Advertising and promotion expenses were $322,000 for the most recent quarter compared to $79,000 last quarter due to a local multi-year sponsorship commitment and merger related communication. Other noninterest expenses increased to $3.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $1.2 million the previous quarter. Included in other noninterest expense was approximately $1.9 million in non-recurring professional fees and other merger related expenses. Cost savings from efficiencies gained in the merger are expected to be fully realized by the end of 2021.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB Holdings’ business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB Holdings, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB Holdings’ vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB Holdings, and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income $ 11,070 $ 10,482 $ 9,442 $ 9,155 $ 9,291 Interest expense $ 907 $ 886 $ 1,011 $ 1,261 $ 1,528 Net interest income $ 10,163 $ 9,596 $ 8,431 $ 7,894 $ 7,763 Provision for loan losses $ - $ 1,000 $ 675 $ 1,300 $ 1,800 Other noninterest income $ 2,299 $ 2,749 $ 2,991 $ 2,929 $ 3,138 Other noninterest expense $ 9,607 $ 6,200 $ 6,461 $ 6,074 $ 4,879 Net income $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 $ 2,637 $ 3,190 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.21 $ - $ 0.21 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 23.53 $ 23.69 $ 23.43 $ 22.73 $ 21.97 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 17.04 % n/a 15.88 % n/a 19.48 % Average common shares outstanding 4,454,922 4,454,334 4,452,287 4,452,287 4,453,225 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 891,886 $ 827,595 $ 807,182 $ 800,611 $ 786,785 Assets $ 1,251,738 $ 1,132,905 $ 1,100,064 $ 1,099,402 $ 1,067,466 Deposits $ 1,023,229 $ 925,689 $ 896,427 $ 882,682 $ 855,155 Stockholders' equity $ 105,932 $ 105,868 $ 102,790 $ 100,436 $ 95,909 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.68 % 1.39 % 1.18 % 0.95 % 1.20 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 8.09 % 14.92 % 12.59 % 10.45 % 13.38 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.27 % 9.10 % 9.00 % 8.85 % 8.83 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.25 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.03 % 0.98 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.07 % 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.13 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 11.71 % 11.06 % 8.96 % 8.50 % 5.11 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.48 % 3.62 % 3.22 % 3.03 % 3.09 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.37 % 3.49 % 3.07 % 2.84 % 2.85 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.59 % 0.49 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 17.20 % 20.78 % 24.06 % 24.24 % 25.25 % Efficiency ratio (2) 76.20 % 49.64 % 55.87 % 55.41 % 44.23 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 3.08 % 2.22 % 2.34 % 2.20 % 1.84 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.38 % 9.32 % 9.22 % 9.17 % 8.95 % Stock price information: High $ 26.50 $ 25.94 $ 23.00 $ 18.80 $ 24.75 Low $ 25.00 $ 20.45 $ 17.20 $ 17.36 $ 18.55 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 26.25 $ 25.25 $ 20.57 $ 18.00 $ 18.55 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,972 $ 9,442 $ 8,371 $ 8,068 $ 8,175 Securities: Taxable 553 507 542 564 622 Tax-exempt 505 502 489 474 446 Other interest and dividends 40 31 40 49 48 Total interest and dividend income 11,070 10,482 9,442 9,155 9,291 Interest expense: Deposits 485 547 657 833 1,080 FHLB advances 221 215 228 304 323 Other borrowings 8 7 6 5 6 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 29 28 28 Junior subordinated debentures 165 89 91 91 91 Total interest expense 907 886 1,011 1,261 1,528 Net interest income 10,163 9,596 8,431 7,894 7,763 Provision for loan losses - 1,000 675 1,300 1,800 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,163 8,596 7,756 6,594 5,963 Noninterest income: Service fees 347 332 352 344 278 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 663 1,152 1,401 1,752 1,747 Mortgage loan servicing, net 9 79 104 (79 ) (165 ) Investment and insurance sales commissions 465 595 391 301 259 Net gain on sale of securities 113 21 149 38 194 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 148 108 106 108 104 Other noninterest income 554 462 488 465 721 Total noninterest income 2,299 2,749 2,991 2,929 3,138 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,915 3,460 4,084 3,526 2,583 Occupancy and facilities 647 569 511 566 508 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 23 130 (218 ) 36 23 Data processing and other office operations 1,499 694 568 743 675 Advertising and promotion 322 79 172 77 94 FDIC insurance premiums 58 83 82 87 23 Other noninterest expenses 3,143 1,185 1,262 1,039 973 Total noninterest expense 9,607 6,200 6,461 6,074 4,879 Income before provision for income taxes 2,855 5,145 4,286 3,449 4,222 Provision for income taxes 718 1,249 1,034 812 1,032 Net income $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 $ 2,637 $ 3,190 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, June June except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,972 $ 8,175 $ 19,414 $ 16,620 Securities: Taxable 553 622 1,060 1,355 Tax-exempt 505 446 1,007 877 Other interest and dividends 40 48 71 165 Total interest and dividend income 11,070 9,291 21,552 19,017 Interest expense: Deposits 485 1,080 1,032 2,562 FHLB advances 221 323 436 643 Other borrowings 8 6 15 20 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 56 56 Junior subordinated debentures 165 91 254 182 Total interest expense 907 1,528 1,793 3,463 Net interest income 10,163 7,763 19,759 15,554 Provision for loan losses - 1,800 1,000 3,600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,163 5,963 18,759 11,954 Noninterest income: Service fees 347 278 679 669 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 663 1,747 1,815 2,734 Mortgage loan servicing, net 9 (165 ) 88 (188 ) Investment and insurance sales commissions 465 259 1,060 608 Net gain on sale of securities 113 194 134 317 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 148 104 256 208 Other noninterest income 554 721 1,016 1,145 Total noninterest income 2,299 3,138 5,048 5,493 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,915 2,583 7,375 6,402 Occupancy and facilities 647 508 1,216 1,052 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 23 23 153 94 Data processing and other office operations 1,499 675 2,193 1,319 Advertising and promotion 322 94 401 235 FDIC insurance premiums 58 23 141 23 Other noninterest expenses 3,143 973 4,328 2,084 Total noninterest expense 9,607 4,879 15,807 11,209 Income before provision for income taxes 2,855 4,222 8,000 6,238 Provision for income taxes 718 1,032 1,967 1,438 Net income $ 2,137 $ 3,190 $ 6,033 $ 4,800 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 1.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 1.08







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, and March 31, 2021, September 30, and June 30, 2020, unaudited,

December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 18,589 $ 12,921 $ 15,723 $ 13,652 $ 13,016 Interest-bearing deposits 906 985 1,056 1,750 1,483 Federal funds sold 52,643 16,027 21,749 61,383 45,796 Cash and cash equivalents 72,138 29,933 38,528 76,785 60,295 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 261,685 227,824 228,296 193,179 178,635 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 245 1,231 1,231 496 1,738 Loans held for sale 1,756 622 954 903 3,755 Loans receivable, net 863,254 829,964 820,956 791,951 805,243 Accrued interest receivable 3,299 3,335 3,527 3,629 3,590 Foreclosed assets 1,984 1,105 1,619 1,485 1,525 Premises and equipment, net 13,241 11,077 10,920 11,061 11,067 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,696 1,732 1,657 1,638 1,623 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,646 2,283 2,283 2,283 2,283 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,001 17,902 17,795 17,089 16,981 Core deposit intangible 629 - 2 4 7 Goodwill 2,541 113 113 113 113 Other assets 5,523 5,102 4,074 3,667 6,491 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 273,181 $ 242,974 $ 236,981 $ 241,947 $ 241,914 Interest-bearing deposits 758,445 682,877 695,156 658,667 640,307 Total deposits 1,031,626 925,851 932,137 900,614 882,221 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 67,000 62,000 62,000 67,000 87,000 Other borrowings 21,757 18,582 12,239 16,216 3,941 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 12,666 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,103 9,918 10,920 8,871 11,998 Total liabilities 1,146,652 1,026,583 1,027,528 1,002,933 995,392 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,454,922, 4,454,922, 4,452,287, 4,452,287 and 4,452,287 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,946 7,890 7,818 7,765 7,712 Retained earnings 108,863 107,751 103,855 101,538 98,901 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,869 1,691 4,458 3,751 3,045 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,035,876, 1,035,876, 1,038,511, 1,038,511 and 1,038,511 shares, respectively (13,522 ) (13,522 ) (13,534 ) (13,534 ) (13,534 ) Total stockholders' equity 107,986 105,640 104,427 101,350 97,954 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346







PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 2,137 $ 3,190 $ 6,033 $ 4,800 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 1,224 2,608 (1,580 ) 2,266 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income (83 ) (141 ) (97 ) (230 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (4 ) (3 ) 11 (343 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 39 32 77 50 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,176 2,496 (1,589 ) 1,743 Comprehensive income $ 3,313 $ 5,686 $ 4,444 $ 6,543







PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Residential real estate One to four family $ 169,456 $ 136,242 $ 125,530 $ 114,226 $ 118,049 HELOC loans 18,263 16,908 18,312 19,747 19,550 Residential construction & development 24,385 25,628 25,519 22,529 23,129 Residential vacant land 2,172 2,524 3,305 3,147 3,417 Total Residential real estate 214,276 181,302 172,666 159,649 164,145 Commercial/Agricultural real estate Owner occupied Commercial real estate 202,767 194,514 187,059 164,073 164,483 SBA commercial real estate 1,164 1,445 1,483 1,506 1,539 Agriculture real estate 4,188 4,787 4,429 4,677 4,885 Construction and land development 6,460 4,121 5,468 13,557 7,294 Commercial vacant land 6,490 2,998 2,835 2,819 2,241 Total Owner occupied 221,069 207,865 201,274 186,632 180,442 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 196,011 183,365 173,953 170,847 165,099 One to four family residential rental 47,097 31,914 31,363 30,159 28,451 SBA commercial real estate 703 718 749 771 793 Construction and land development 30,057 31,362 29,846 18,600 11,927 Commercial vacant land 5,203 7,970 8,402 8,907 10,135 Total Non-owner occupied 279,071 255,329 244,313 229,284 216,405 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate Municipal non-real estate 7,014 7,165 11,422 5,687 7,826 Commercial line 45,386 46,833 41,619 40,067 55,317 Other commercial non-real estate 55,002 49,246 52,723 58,718 69,267 SBA commercial non-real estate 47,245 89,603 103,871 118,668 117,436 Agricultural non-real estate 1,656 1,730 1,986 2,150 2,148 Total Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate 156,303 194,577 211,621 225,290 251,994 Consumer non-real estate Consumer installment 4,399 3,191 3,400 3,358 3,512 Consumer line 436 498 353 366 243 Other consumer 130 123 143 163 160 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,965 3,812 3,896 3,887 3,915 Gross loans 875,684 842,885 833,770 804,742 816,901 Net deferred loan costs (fees) (738 ) (1,627 ) (2,140 ) (2,627 ) (2,617 ) Overdrafts 134 528 161 317 133 Allowance for loan losses (11,826 ) (11,822 ) (10,835 ) (10,481 ) (9,174 ) Total loans receivable $ 863,254 $ 829,964 $ 820,956 $ 791,951 $ 805,243







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 5,208 $ 5,346 $ 2,071 $ 2,129 $ 2,964 Nonaccrual restructured loans 1,062 1,090 1,064 233 244 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,205 5,242 5,414 5,508 650 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 11,475 11,678 8,549 7,870 3,858 Other real estate owned 1,984 1,105 1,619 1,485 1,525 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,459 $ 12,783 $ 10,168 $ 9,355 $ 5,383 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.03 % 0.98 % 0.47 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.07 % 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 103.06 % 101.23 % 126.74 % 133.18 % 237.79 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100 - Real estate - Hotel Restructured 4,826 158 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual 860 99 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,330 1,208 Total listed nonperforming assets 10,116 1,465 Total bank wide nonperforming assets 13,459 1,894 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 75 % 77 % Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at June 30, 2021 ($000s) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - 4 Hotel Group Impaired 4,327 529 Total listed performing, but impaired loans 4,327 529 Total performing, but impaired loans 5,794 665 Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans 75 % 80 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 273,181 26.50 % $ 242,974 26.20 % $ 241,914 27.40 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 366,563 35.40 % 329,100 35.60 % 267,874 30.40 % Money market deposits 212,285 20.60 % 215,590 23.30 % 202,708 23.00 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 140,895 13.70 % 101,866 11.00 % 103,917 11.80 % Total core deposits 992,924 96.20 % 889,530 96.10 % 816,413 92.60 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,834 2.50 % 23,904 2.60 % 24,399 2.80 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 10,874 1.10 % 10,423 1.10 % 15,376 1.70 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 1,994 0.20 % 1,994 0.20 % 26,033 2.90 % Totals $ 1,031,626 100.00 % $ 925,851 100.00 % $ 882,221 100.00 %







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended March 31, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 906,233 $ 9,983 4.42 % $ 838,781 $ 9,454 4.57 % $ 795,337 $ 8,186 4.14 % Taxable securities 153,960 553 1.44 % 142,539 507 1.44 % 99,621 622 2.51 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 84,593 639 3.03 % 84,219 635 3.06 % 70,105 565 3.24 % FHLB stock 2,625 23 3.51 % 2,283 21 3.73 % 2,283 25 4.40 % Other 42,253 17 0.16 % 22,390 10 0.18 % 58,776 23 0.16 % Total (2) 1,189,664 11,215 3.78 % 1,090,212 10,627 3.95 % 1,026,122 9,421 3.69 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 25,422 14,248 10,760 Premises and equipment, net 11,640 11,009 11,116 Cash surrender value ins 23,906 17,840 16,918 Other assets 16,004 10,782 11,102 Allowance for loan losses (11,816 ) (11,186 ) (8,552 ) Total $ 1,254,820 $ 1,132,905 $ 1,067,466 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 352,572 $ 65 0.07 % $ 333,340 $ 65 0.08 % $ 261,942 $ 127 0.20 % Money market deposits 213,122 96 0.18 % 217,618 118 0.22 % 197,571 213 0.43 % Time deposits 182,758 324 0.71 % 138,773 364 1.06 % 169,398 740 1.76 % FHLB borrowings 71,846 221 1.23 % 62,000 215 1.41 % 90,623 323 1.43 % Other borrowings 25,525 8 0.13 % 18,964 7 0.15 % 5,857 6 0.41 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.49 % 2,500 28 4.54 % 2,500 28 4.50 % Junior sub. debentures 11,827 165 5.60 % 7,732 89 4.67 % 7,732 91 4.73 % Total 860,150 907 0.42 % 780,927 886 0.46 % 735,623 1,528 0.84 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 274,777 235,958 226,244 Other liabilities 11,430 10,152 9,690 Stockholders' equity 108,463 105,868 95,909 Total $ 1,254,820 $ 1,132,905 $ 1,067,466 Net interest income $ 10,308 $ 9,741 $ 7,893 Rate spread 3.36 % 3.49 % 2.85 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.48 % 3.62 % 3.09 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.







PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 872,694 $ 19,438 4.49 % $ 753,869 $ 16,647 4.44 % Taxable securities 148,280 1,060 1.44 % 105,300 1,355 2.59 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 84,407 1,275 3.05 % 68,532 1,110 3.26 % FHLB stock 2,455 44 3.61 % 2,202 51 4.66 % Other 32,702 27 0.17 % 45,051 114 0.51 % Total (2) 1,140,538 21,844 3.86 % 974,954 19,277 3.98 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 19,866 11,190 Premises and equipment, net 11,338 10,948 Cash surrender value ins 20,890 16,864 Other assets 13,401 9,717 Allowance for loan losses (11,507 ) (7,810 ) Total $ 1,194,526 $ 1,015,863 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 343,009 $ 130 0.08 % $ 261,823 $ 457 0.35 % Money market deposits 215,254 214 0.20 % 193,329 586 0.61 % Time deposits 160,887 688 0.86 % 164,346 1,519 1.86 % FHLB borrowings 66,950 436 1.31 % 85,555 643 1.51 % Other borrowings 22,263 15 0.14 % 6,125 20 0.66 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 56 4.52 % 2,500 56 4.50 % Junior sub. debentures 10,199 254 5.02 % 7,732 182 4.73 % Total 821,062 1,793 0.44 % 721,410 3,463 0.97 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 255,455 189,004 Other liabilities 11,108 10,008 Stockholders' equity 106,901 95,441 Total $ 1,194,526 $ 1,015,863 Net interest income $ 20,051 $ 15,814 Rate spread 3.42 % 3.01 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.55 % 3.26 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.

Investor Relations Contact

PSB Holdings, Inc.

1905 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

888.929.9902

InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com