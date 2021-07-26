checkAd

Jaguar Health Announces that Innovators with Jane King Interview with Lisa Conte will Air During Jaguar Investor Webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern to Provide Business Updates

Autor: Accesswire
Registration link for webcast appears belowSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced today that an Innovators with Jane King interview of Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president, and CEO, will …

Registration link for webcast appears below

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced today that an Innovators with Jane King interview of Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president, and CEO, will be aired during an investor webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern to provide business updates for Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary), and the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo EU S.p.A., which, with Dragon SPAC S.p.A., recently announced the closing of the financing of Dragon SPAC for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros. The registration link for the webcast appears below.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that an investor webcast will take place July 29, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656646/Jaguar-Health-Announces-that-Innovators-with-Jane-King-Interview-with-Lisa-Conte-will-Air-During-Jaguar-Investor-Webcast-on-Thursday-July-29-2021-at-830-AM-Eastern-to-Provide-Business-Updates




