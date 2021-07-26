checkAd

Craft Capital Management Facilitates Buyout of OnDemand Visit, Inc. A Cutting-Edge Telemedicine Company

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Craft Capital Management LLC, a boutique Investment Bank, announces the completion of the brokered sale of OnDemand Visit, Inc., a private telemedicine provider, to a national healthcare services company.

'We set out to complete this transaction within 60 days of when we began the process, and with all parties' cooperation, we achieved that goal,' said Ashish Mehta CEO of OnDemand Visit, Inc. This transaction integrates OnDemand Visit into a division of the acquiring company. OnDemand Visit believes strong demand within the telehealth space will continue to be a significant growth driver in the future. Doctors from different states, universally, will have the ability to join OnDemand Visit's platform.

Craft Capital CEO Barry Kiront said, 'This transaction allows the two founding principles to continue their vision. At the same time, it teams OnDemand Visit with a partner who has the resources and capacity to facilitate rapid growth. OnDemand Visit is a uniquely positioned business in a rapidly growing industry.'

About OnDemand Visit, Inc.

OnDemand Visit's leadership has more than 40 Years of combined healthcare IT experience between its co-founders. OnDemand Visit combines a transaction-based technology with geo-location, match-making capabilities. Allowing integrated proprietary machine learning with artificial intelligence sets OnDemand Visit apart. Having a platform that is agnostic, full featured, and scalable with "white label" technology enables healthcare providers and others access to a robust telemedicine platform. The platform provides for physician coverage 24/7 for existing customers.

About Craft Capital Management LLC

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, registered direct offering, corporate notes, credit lines and financial advisory services. Additional information about Craft Capital Management LLC is available at www.craftcm.com. If you would like to inquire how Craft Capital may be able to assist with your company financial needs, please contact us at info@craftcm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about OnDemand Visit's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in 'Risk Factors' included in SEC filings, if applicable.

