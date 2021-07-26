EnviroLeach Announces Group 11 Technologies Update and Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11"), a privately-held company focused on the …

Group 11 recently completed a USD $1 million financing with accredited investors. Proceeds will advance test work to assess the amenability and recovery rates for gold extraction through the combination of in-situ recovery technology using EnviroLeach's environmentally friendly water-based solution. EnviroLeach is a founding (40% interest pre-financing) shareholder of Group 11. EnviroLeach has also granted to Group 11 a licence the use its chemistry formulas as a key component of the in-situ gold recovery process.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11"), a privately-held company focused on the development and commercialization of in-situ gold recovery, will host a webcast on Monday, July 26.

Group 11 management will be joined by management of GFG Resources Inc. to discuss details of the commencing collaboration between the two companies to develop its Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project located in central Wyoming.

Register for Live Webcast - July 26, 2021

A live webcast will be hosted on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (11:30 am Pacific Standard Time) to discuss Group 11's details of its innovative technology and the upcoming test programs planned on the Rattlesnake Hills Project. To register please visit: https://my.6ix.com/event/gfg-and-group11/.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details to access the webinar via conference call or webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

In-situ Gold Recovery

In-situ recovery (In Place Mining) using EnviroLeach's patented and proprietary formula, which uses FDA approved elements that are essential elements, offers a viable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional mining.

Cyanide has been the leaching reagent of choice in gold mining because of its high gold recoveries, robustness, relatively low costs and safety when handled properly. Nonetheless, cyanide remains a controversial issue in environmental assessments and permitting processes. Cyanide, banned in some jurisdictions, has an ongoing public relations problem and associated cost for the gold mining industry due to the environmental impacts and its potential for lethal effects on human, animal and aquatic life resulting from its possible mismanagement.