checkAd

EnviroLeach Announces Group 11 Technologies Update and Webinar

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11"), a privately-held company focused on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11"), a privately-held company focused on the development and commercialization of in-situ gold recovery, will host a webcast on Monday, July 26.

Group 11 recently completed a USD $1 million financing with accredited investors. Proceeds will advance test work to assess the amenability and recovery rates for gold extraction through the combination of in-situ recovery technology using EnviroLeach's environmentally friendly water-based solution. EnviroLeach is a founding (40% interest pre-financing) shareholder of Group 11. EnviroLeach has also granted to Group 11 a licence the use its chemistry formulas as a key component of the in-situ gold recovery process.

Group 11 management will be joined by management of GFG Resources Inc. to discuss details of the commencing collaboration between the two companies to develop its Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project located in central Wyoming.

Register for Live Webcast - July 26, 2021
A live webcast will be hosted on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (11:30 am Pacific Standard Time) to discuss Group 11's details of its innovative technology and the upcoming test programs planned on the Rattlesnake Hills Project. To register please visit: https://my.6ix.com/event/gfg-and-group11/.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details to access the webinar via conference call or webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

In-situ Gold Recovery
In-situ recovery (In Place Mining) using EnviroLeach's patented and proprietary formula, which uses FDA approved elements that are essential elements, offers a viable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional mining.

Cyanide has been the leaching reagent of choice in gold mining because of its high gold recoveries, robustness, relatively low costs and safety when handled properly. Nonetheless, cyanide remains a controversial issue in environmental assessments and permitting processes. Cyanide, banned in some jurisdictions, has an ongoing public relations problem and associated cost for the gold mining industry due to the environmental impacts and its potential for lethal effects on human, animal and aquatic life resulting from its possible mismanagement.

Seite 1 von 3
EnviroLeach Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: EnviroLeach - Paradigmenwechsel mit Multibagger-Perspektive
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnviroLeach Announces Group 11 Technologies Update and Webinar VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that Group 11 Technologies Inc. ("Group 11"), a privately-held company focused on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Enviroleach Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on OTCQX
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21goldinvest.de: EnviroLeach sichert sich Abnahmevertrag mit globalem Metallhändler
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
06.07.21EnviroLeach Secures Contract with Ocean Partners for High-Grade Gold Extraction
Accesswire | Analysen
28.06.21goldinvest.de: Enviroleach - Erfolgreich Platin und Palladium aus Katalysatoren recycelt
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
28.06.21DGAP-News: EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
Accesswire | Analysen