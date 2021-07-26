As House Passes PFAS Action Act, BioLargo Takes Next Step in Commercializing Its PFAS Treatment System

BioLargo begins testing source waters from prospective clients with its PFAS treatment technologyWESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that two potential clients (a major municipality in Southern California and a federal government agency) are sending it PFAS-contaminated water samples to be treated by BioLargo's AEC water treatment system. This is the first step of BioLargo's multi-phased commercial approach: (1) off-site treatment of client supplied water, (2) on-site pilot treatment at client location, and (3) full-scale operation. In this first step, BioLargo receives contaminated water from the client, evaluates it for operational optimization, treats the water removing the PFAS chemicals, and then has an independent laboratory analyze the treated water to confirm the PFAS has been removed to client specifications. In essence, it is a "proof of concept" phase to give the client confidence in moving to the next phase. Assuming a successful first phase, these agencies have asked for proposals for on-site piloting to confirm treatment success at a larger scale at the client location. Once piloting is complete, BioLargo would offer customized commercial-scale systems to each client.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies said, "By treating client water through our in-house AEC system, we can optimize it for the unique characteristics of the water from each source and confirm for the client that our system removes PFAS to the levels that meet their particular regulatory requirements."

The AEC (Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator) is BioLargo's proprietary water treatment technology specifically designed to remove PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), a group of man-made "forever" chemicals of great emerging regulatory concern (learn more about PFAS on our blog post here: https://bit.ly/3jmIyWN), from water and soil.

On July 21, 2021, the House of Representatives passed the "PFAS Action Act of 2021". Introduced by a bipartisan coalition in March 2021, the proposed legislation would establish a national drinking water standard for select PFAS chemicals under the Safe Drinking Water Act, designate them as hazardous chemicals (allowing the EPA to clean up contaminated sites and creating stricter rules for handling them under CERCLA), limit industrial discharges under the Clean Water Act, and provide $200 million annually to assist water utilities and treatment facilities to remove PFAS chemicals from their water. The bill would also restrict incineration of PFAS-containing wastes under the Clean Air Act, which could significantly limit the use of the most common treatment strategy: carbon filtration followed by carbon incineration.