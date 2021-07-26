checkAd

Maxtech Announces Additional High Grade Assay Results from St Anthony Gold Mine Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from the third diamond drill hole from its Phase One diamond drilling …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from the third diamond drill hole from its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.

Highlights:

Hole SA21-17 intersected anomalous gold values in five separate intervals over a core length of 149 m. These multiple gold intersections indicate that a much larger gold system is present than originally recognized by previous operators of the property. Hole SA21-17 encountered:

  • 11.8 grams per tonne over 1 m at 7.0 m depth including a high of 23.5 grams per tonne over 0.5 m,
  • 6.35 grams per tonne over 1 m at a depth of 118 m,
  • 18.45 gpt over 0.87 m at a depth of 144 m,
  • 2.47 gpt over 0.44 m at a depth of 152.4 m and,
  • 19.2 gpt over o.40 m in hanging-wall mafic volcanics at 156.6 m.

Update on the program:

  • The Company reports that its drilling program at the St Anthony Mine Property has thus been paused due to a very active fire season across Northern Ontario with high temperatures, dry conditions and frequent thunderstorms contributing to multiple large forest fires, and thus temporarily rendering the field environment unsafe for drilling on the Property. Maxtech will monitor the situation closely and will safely resume its full exploration and drilling activities immediately after the Emergency Area Order is lifted
  • Assays pending for the next 4 holes including the second twinned hole are currently at the ALS Global Laboratories (ALS Global) representing more than 1,000 drill core samples. .

The Company will maintain complete assay results from 2021 drill program and a mine plan map can be found on the website www.maxtechventures.com.

The two main zones at St. Anthony consist of Zone 1 and Zone 2. Zone 1 is broadly defined over a strike length of 350 metres, with a minimum depth of 200 metres and a true width averaging about 8 metres, based on past production. Historical production focused solely on the vein material and not the adjacent mineralized wallrock.

Zone 2 has had no development work and is largely parallel the Zone 1over a known strike length of 200 metres. Past drilling indicates Zone 2 is potentially a wider zone with several quartz veins within a wider sericite alteration halo about a quartz stockwork of 20-30 metres.

