IDGlobal Corp. Receives Strategic Investment Into Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Azure Blockchain Inc. From Firma Holdings

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that it has obtained a strategic investment for its wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. from FIRMA Holdings Corp. (FRMA) to begin development. The Company continues to see development opportunities from companies in various sectors to use its blockchain technology and is extremely excited to now have the resources to move one or more of these opportunities forward. The new team has identified a few of the more exciting opportunities and will now put its effort on closing them. "We are also extremely excited to have received approval on our OTC Markets Application, so the company profile and financials should be updated by the first week of August," states IDGlobal Corp. CFO Sebastien DuFort. ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN

Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, business assets, to name a few. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplifying complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source.