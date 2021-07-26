Assurant Study Finds Pandemic-Propelled Consumer Interest in Connected Products, Services and Support

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) today announced the findings from its latest Connected Decade survey. Now in its fifth year, Assurant’s annual study examines consumer attitudes around the convergence of connected devices and their impact on consumers, business and industry. The pandemic, which has impacted individuals and businesses in different ways across the world, has largely accelerated consumers’ embrace of ‘connected living,’ encouraging many to seek mobile device upgrades, technical support, quick repairs and emerging capabilities like 5G.

This year’s research found consumers’ increasing need to remain connected is propelling their desire to protect their connected devices in light of COVID-19 – according to 60 percent of consumers surveyed in January 2021, as compared to 49 percent in June 2020. Other highlights from the survey include: