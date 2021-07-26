Puma Biotechnology Secures $125 Million Note Purchase by Athyrium Capital

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement with a fund of Athyrium Capital Management, LP, a specialized asset management company focused on opportunities in the global healthcare sector, for the issuance of up to $125 million of notes thereunder, subject to funding in two tranches.

Puma received gross proceeds of $100 million from the first tranche of notes issued by Puma under the note purchase agreement upon closing on July 23rd and intends to use the funds, together with cash on hand, to retire its existing loan with Oxford Finance LLC. The second tranche of $25 million may be drawn at a later date; if drawn down these proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes and to further support NERLYNX commercial initiatives. Armentum Partners served as the Company’s financial advisor in connection with the note purchase agreement. The notes will become due in July 2026. Additional information on the note purchase agreement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Current Report on Form 8-K.