Puma Biotechnology Secures $125 Million Note Purchase by Athyrium Capital
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement with a fund of Athyrium Capital Management, LP, a specialized asset management company focused on opportunities in the global healthcare sector, for the issuance of up to $125 million of notes thereunder, subject to funding in two tranches.
Puma received gross proceeds of $100 million from the first tranche of notes issued by Puma under the note purchase agreement upon closing on July 23rd and intends to use the funds, together with cash on hand, to retire its existing loan with Oxford Finance LLC. The second tranche of $25 million may be drawn at a later date; if drawn down these proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes and to further support NERLYNX commercial initiatives. Armentum Partners served as the Company’s financial advisor in connection with the note purchase agreement. The notes will become due in July 2026. Additional information on the note purchase agreement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a Current Report on Form 8-K.
Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Puma Biotechnology, said, “We are pleased to enter into this note purchase transaction with Athyrium Capital and to have their support with the continued commercialization of NERLYNX. This financing will be used to continue to support NERLYNX commercial activities as well as ongoing research with neratinib.”
“We are excited to partner with Puma Biotechnology in supporting NERLYNX in its current indications, as well as its clinical development programs for additional indications,” said Laurent D. Hermouet, Partner at Athyrium. “With the Company’s track record of in-licensing successes, we are also thrilled at the potential to help finance inorganic growth activities as they may present themselves to the Company.”
About Athyrium Capital Management, LP
Athyrium Capital Management, LP is a specialized asset management company formed in 2008 to focus on investment opportunities in the global healthcare sector. Athyrium advises funds with over $4.6 billion in committed capital. The Athyrium team has substantial investment experience across a wide range of asset classes including public equity, private equity, fixed income, royalties, and other structured securities. Athyrium invests across all healthcare verticals including biopharma, medical devices and products, healthcare focused services, and healthcare information technology. The team partners with management teams to implement creative financing solutions to companies' capital needs.
