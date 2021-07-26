checkAd

Synalloy Corporation Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for August 9, 2021 at 5 00 p.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Synalloy management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 303-6648
International dial-in number: (970) 315-0443
Conference ID: 3593976

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.synalloy.com.

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its web site at www.synalloy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release includes and incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "should," "anticipate," "hope," "optimistic," "plan," "outlook," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those identified below, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date hereof. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated: adverse economic conditions, including risks relating to the impact and spread of and the government’s response to COVID-19; inability to weather an economic downturn; a prolonged decrease in nickel and oil prices; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and acceptance risks; raw material and other increased costs; raw materials availability; financial stability of our customers; customer delays or difficulties in the production of products; loss of consumer or investor confidence; employee relations; ability to maintain workforce by hiring trained employees; labor efficiencies; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and other expansion activities; environmental issues; negative or unexpected results from tax law changes; inability to comply with covenants and ratios required by our debt financing arrangements; and other risks detailed in the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 9, 2021, particularly under the heading of “Risk Factors” and from time-to-time in Synalloy Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Synalloy Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this release.

