UTZ Brands Announces Promotions to Executive Management Team as Company Positions for Next Phase of Growth

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced several changes to its Executive Management Team. Today’s announcements reflect the Company’s ongoing process of evaluating capabilities needed in its management team to better position Utz for its next phase of growth.

“As we evolve as a public company, we will continue to enhance Utz’s leadership team to accelerate our ability to grow and strengthen our organization,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz. “Our collective goal is to create long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities for our Power Brands while also enhancing profitability through our value creation initiatives. We believe today’s announcements provide the Company with the optimal organizational structure to execute against our strategy, and will best position Utz to deliver on its commitment to be the fastest-growing, pure-play branded salty snack company of scale in the U.S.”