UTZ Brands Announces Promotions to Executive Management Team as Company Positions for Next Phase of Growth

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced several changes to its Executive Management Team. Today’s announcements reflect the Company’s ongoing process of evaluating capabilities needed in its management team to better position Utz for its next phase of growth.

“As we evolve as a public company, we will continue to enhance Utz’s leadership team to accelerate our ability to grow and strengthen our organization,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz. “Our collective goal is to create long-term value for our stakeholders, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities for our Power Brands while also enhancing profitability through our value creation initiatives. We believe today’s announcements provide the Company with the optimal organizational structure to execute against our strategy, and will best position Utz to deliver on its commitment to be the fastest-growing, pure-play branded salty snack company of scale in the U.S.”

Today the Company announced the following changes to its Executive Management Team:

  • Cary Devore has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a new position within Utz, effective October 4, 2021. Mr. Devore is currently the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and will continue to report to Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Devore will work across the organization to help drive revenue growth, productivity, and operational excellence. In addition, he will continue to drive the Company’s strategic corporate initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, as well as continue to provide oversight for the Project Management Office, which manages the implementation of value creation and acquisition integration initiatives.
    • Cary joined Utz in 2016 as a Board Member as part of a minority equity investment into Utz and transitioned to a full-time operational role in 2017. From 2016 to 2019, Cary worked closely with Mr. Lissette on driving M&A (completing eight acquisitions together), value creation and team development, as Utz continued its national expansion and built out its capabilities. In 2019, Cary became EVP and CFO, where he focused on leading the Company’s merger with Collier Creek Holdings and its highly successful transition to a public company.

Ajay Kataria has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 4, 2021. Mr. Kataria is currently the Company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Accounting and will report to Mr. Lissette. Mr. Kataria is a global consumer goods finance leader with more than 20 years of experience. As CFO, he will assume responsibility of Accounting, Tax and Investor Relations, in addition to the business partner teams and Information Technology function, that he oversees today.

Wertpapier


